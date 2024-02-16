Tom Selleck’s net worth: How rich is the Blue Bloods star?

What is Tom Selleck’s net worth? That’s a question Blue Bloods fans are asking as the hit CBS show enters its final season.

It’s no secret that Tom has been working in Hollywood since the 1970s.

The talented actor has had a string of hit movies and TV shows, with Blue Bloods simply being his latest gig.

Blue Bloods also happens to be his longest-running stint on television.

Tom has worked hard for his money for his whole life that’s for sure.

So, just how much bank has he made over more than five decades in the entertainment world?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

What is Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck’s net worth?

According to Parade, Tom’s net worth in 2024 is a whopping $45 million, and the number should not surprise anyone considering his stellar career.

Tom got his big break on Magnum P.I. – which ran for eight seasons on CBS. The actor was making a nice wage when the final season rolled around.

Along with a successful TV show, Tom starred in the mega-hit film Three Men and a Baby with Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson. Three years later, the guys were back for the sequel Three Men and a Little Lady, making bank for reprising their roles.

Those films vastly added to Tom’s wealth, as did his guest-starring stint on Friends as Monica’s (Courteney Cox) boyfriend Richard. Tom was considered a hue guest star on the show when he first appeared during Season 2.

Tom also starred in several Jesse Stone TV movies and had an arc on Las Vegas before landing in Blue Bloods. Playing Frank Reagan earned Tom $200,000 per episode except for Season 14, where the entire cast took a 25 percent pay cut.

Based on Tom’s wealth, he could retire when Blue Bloods ends. The question is, will he?

Is Tom Selleck retiring after Blue Bloods?

Speaking with TV Insider ahead of the Blue Bloods Season 14 premiere, Tom opened up about what comes after the CBS show bows out. Tom isn’t ready to stop acting just yet.

“I’m not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I’m older, but so what? I want work as long as they’ll have me,” he told the outlet.

There’s plenty of Blue Bloods still left before Tom Selleck has to make any decisions about his future. The final season will be broken into two parts, with the first airing this spring and the rest airing in the fall.

