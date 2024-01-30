Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and more Blue Bloods stars celebrate Tom Selleck’s birthday: ‘Best TV Dad’

Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and more Blue Bloods stars are celebrating Tom Selleck as he turns 79 years old.

The premiere of Blue Bloods Season 14 is almost here.

On Monday, the Blue Bloods cast proved they are just as close off-screen as on-screen.

Tom’s recent birthday brought out the love for the legendary actor, especially from his TV kids.

Bridget Moynahan shared a selfie of her and Tom from the Reagan house to Instagram to honor him on his special day.

“To the best TV Dad there is…Happy Birthday, Tom!” she wrote as her caption, keeping things short and sweet.

Donnie Wahlberg and more Blue Bloods stars celebrate Tom Selleck’s birthday

Not to be outdone by his on-screen sister, Donnie Wahlberg also used Instagram to celebrate his TV dad. Donnie shared three different photos from their nearly 15 years of working together on the hit CBS drama.

“Happy Birthday to my dear friend and TV dad — the one and only — Tom Selleck! Love you, Dad! 🎂🎉🎈💙❤️,” the New Kids On The Block singer shared in his caption.

Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker) took to Instagram to celebrate Tom too. Two photos made up her social media post.

The first one featured Abigail with her costars Robert Clohessy (Sid Gormley) and Gregory Jbara (Garrett Moore) huddled around the birthday boy.

Tom had a cake in front of him that was an ode to Blue Bloods. A second picture gave a close-up of the very stunning cake.

“💙Happiest birthday, boss. We’re the luckiest!💙” was the caption that accompanied the photos.

The official Instagram account for Blue Bloods also paid tribute to the talented actor who has been part of the CBS network for decades.

“Happy birthday to the legend, Tom Selleck. 🎉,” read the caption.

Tom Selleck isn’t ready for Blue Bloods to end

Blue Bloods Season 14 will be the last for the CBS show. It was announced in November that the season would be broken up into two parts to properly say goodbye to the Reagan family.

Tom recently opened up to TV Line about the hit show coming to an end. It turns out Tom feels many people, including himself, aren’t ready to bid adieu to the show.

“CBS will find an awful lot of people aren’t ready to say goodbye to it. The show’s more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We’re certainly not out of ideas,” he shared.

Tom also admitted that he isn’t ready to retire just yet. After Blue Bloods, he plans to continue to work if there’s a job for him. As for Frank, Tom doesn’t feel like he’s ready to throw in the towel yet, either.

The Magnum P.I. alum isn’t spilling any details on the final seasons of Blue Bloods. Instead, Tom wants Blue Bloods fans to strap in and enjoy the ride, which begins in a little over two weeks.

Blue Bloods Season 14 premieres on Friday, February 16, at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Paramount+.