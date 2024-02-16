Donnie Wahlberg has been promoting the final season of Blue Bloods, and it has the actor on an emotional roller coaster.

After 14 seasons, Blue Bloods gets ready to say goodbye to the Reagan family beginning tonight.

Blue Bloods fans will get a two-part final season of the hit cop drama.

Half the Blue Bloods Season 14 episodes will air this spring – the rest will play out in the fall.

Donnie, who has played Detective Danny Reagan since the beginning of the series, has a lot of emotions regarding the show’s ending.

The other day, Donnie stopped by The Kelly Clarkston Show to get real about what the end of Blue Bloods means for him.

Donnie Wahlberg tears up talking about Blue Bloods ending ‘I am in denial’

There was no escaping talking about Blue Bloods for Donnie during his chat with host Kelly Clarkson. Donnie reflected on how, after years of pounding the pavement as an actor, Blue Bloods came out of nowhere.

The timing was perfect for where Donnie was in his life. He was prepared for an opportunity like Blue Bloods and living in New York City.

“It’s truly been an amazing run, and I love it. I love it so much,” he shared.

Kelly brought up the fact Blue Bloods has been on for 14 years, which is kind of unheard of in television these days. That also had the host wondering what the end means for Donnie.

“I’m going to miss it. I am still in denial. I am very much a present-moment person,” Donnie expressed. “Until it’s gone, it’s not going away as far as I’m concerned. And maybe there is some way it will still end up surviving and carrying on in a different way.”

The actor got emotional as he gushed over everyone he works with on Blue Bloods and shared his love for them.

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg calls the show’ family’

“The crew is phenomenal. The cast is phenomenal. The writers, it’s like the biggest family,” he said. “It’s one of the things that helps when I am away from my wife, you know, and my family and my kids. I have this other family that I am surrounded by, not just on-screen but off. And it’s just been the greatest blessing.”

Donnie went on to talk about the crew behind the scenes that fans don’t know about who mean the world to him. The singer reminisced about watching people pay their mortgages for years, send their kids to college, and more, all because of working on Blue Bloods for years.

“To be associated with something that has provided so much good for so many people. It’s really special,” Donnie explained with a smile and tears in his eyes.

This won’t be the last Blue Bloods fans hear from Donnie Wahlberg on the series ending. The final season is just kicking off, with much more to come before the final Reagan family dinner.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Paramount+.