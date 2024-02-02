Blue Bloods spoilers: Jamie in danger, an emotional tribute, and familiar faces return in final season

The final season of Blue Bloods kicks off in just two weeks and prepares fans to say goodbye to the Reagan family.

Blue Bloods Season 14 will be broken down into two parts to ensure the hit CBS show goes out in style.

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, longtime showrunner Kevin Wade has teased the last season.

It’s safe to say all the stops are being pulled out for Blue Bloods.

One major storyline involves Jamie (Will Estes) on an undercover mission that leaves the Reagan family divided.

Blue Bloods will bring back some fan favorites and honor another in an emotional tribute that shakes things up for Frank (Tom Selleck) in Season 14.

Jamie faces danger in Blue Bloods’ final season

Speaking with TV Insider, Kevin revealed the new season kicks off with Jamie going undercover to infiltrate a human trafficking ring. Blue Bloods fans will see a whole new side of Jamie as he takes on this dangerous assignment.

Frank isn’t on board with Jamie’s new gig, causing him to meddle when he shouldn’t. The commissioner struggles to do his job and be a responsible parent.

Another family member Jamie faces off with on his undercover journey is his nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman).

“Jamie loves Joe, but he does business a bit different than Jamie does, and they butt heads,” Will teased TV Insider.

Blue Bloods Season 14 spoilers tease fan favorite return and an emotional tribute

Aside from Frank worrying about Jamie, he also continues to butt heads with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh). Their biggest conflict this season will be migrants’ sheltering in New York City.

A new teaser from CBS shows Blue Bloods fans that Frank and the mayor have another epic disagreement.

Blue Bloods’ final season will be filled with some exciting returns, including Nicky (Sami Gayle) spending time with her mom, Erin (Bridget Moynahan).

Two of Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) old partners are back, too.

Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba) tests his friendship with Danny after he confesses to murdering his daughter’s abusive husband.

Plus, Jackie (Jennifer Esposito) returns so she and Danny can hunt down killer psychologist Leonard Walker (Mather Zickel).

The final season of Blue Bloods will pay tribute to the late Treat Williams, who played Frank’s good friend and former partner, Lenny Ross. Frank will mourn the loss of Lenny as the cast honors their colleague Treat, who passed away last summer.

There are so many juicy things to look forward to in the final season of Blue Bloods, and that’s just in the first half. The second part of Blue Bloods Season 14 will air in the fall.

Blue Blood Season 14 premieres on Friday, February 16, at 10/9c on CBS.