The final season of Blue Bloods will be here before fans know it after a very long wait due to the SAG/AFTRA and writers’ strikes.

It was revealed late last year that Season 14 of Blue Bloods would be the last one for the Reagan family.

Sadly, the news was not all that surprising to Blue Bloods fans after the cast took a 25 percent pay cut to make Season 14 happen.

Blue Bloods will get the send-off it deserves, with the season broken up into two parts.

However, unlike shows such as Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones that make fans wait a year or more for the full final season to play out, Blue Bloods Season 14 will wrap up this year.

Let’s take a look at when the first part of the final season of Blue Bloods will hit CBS airwaves.

When does Blue Bloods Season 14 premiere?

Blue Bloods’ final season will premiere on Friday, February 16 at 10/9c on CBS as part of the network’s big premiere week. Things kick off that week with the Super Bowl on CBS and wrap up with the Blue Bloods Season 14 on Friday.

Season 14 of Blue Bloods will have 10 episodes air this spring. The final eight episodes will air in the fall as part of CBS’s big 2024/2025 fall TV line-up.

Most of the Reagan family is back for the last season, including Tom Selleck (Frank), Donnie Wahlberg (Fanny), Will Estes (Jamie), Bridget Moynahan (Erin), Len Cariou (Henry), Vanessa Ray (Eddie), Tony Terraciano (Jack) and Will Hochman (Joe).

New details have emerged about the Reagan family’s return, too, and it’s going to be oh-so-good.

What can Blue Bloods fans expect from the Season 14 premiere episode?

According to TV Insider, Jamie goes undercover to help bust a deadly human trafficking ring. Meanwhile, Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) work on a homicide case that brings trouble for Danny when it’s discovered his old partner, Darryl (Malik Yoba), is connected to the case.

Erin once again has to defend herself when Danny comes to her for help. In true Danny fashion, it’s not really on the up and up. Over with Frank, he must decide whether to support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) after they have a difference of opinion on a policy.

Rounding out the premiere episode is Eddie teaching a young shoplifter a life lesson. There will also be an iconic Reagan family dinner that Blue Bloods fans won’t want to miss.

In a little over six weeks, Blue Bloods fans will finally get what they have wanted for months: the show to be back with new episodes. After all, it’s been eight long months since Blue Bloods aired its Season 13 finale.

For those who need a refresher on Blue Bloods, Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Paramount+.

Blue Bloods Season 14 premieres on Friday, February 16, at 10/9c on CBS.