Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy kick off #SaveBlueBloods trend after Blue Bloods final season premiere

Blue Bloods final season premiered last night, but star Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy are fighting for the show to go on.

Last November, CBS revealed that Season 14 of Blue Bloods would be the last for the cop drama.

The last season of the Tom Selleck-led show is slated to air part one of the final season this spring – and part two next fall.

However, if Jenny and Donnie get their way, Blue Bloods just might get live on to see another day past Season 14.

After the premiere, X (formerly Twitter) had #SaveBlueBloods trending thanks to the famous couple.

It all started with an interview Donnie did with Entertainment Tonight, where he declared “Cancel The Cancel” about Blue Bloods, leading to a petition to save the hit CBS show.

“Thanks so much for an amazing Friday night! I’m in a state of complete shock! Your love, passion & thoughtfulness, are beyond words! Thanks to all who watched #BlueBloods and to all who graciously tweeted #SaveBlueBloods! ❤️💙 ps – see ya next Friday!” Donnie wrote after his ET comments sparked the trend to save Blue Bloods.

Not long after Donnie shared his X, Jenny followed suit to show her support in trying to keep her husband’s show on air.

“#savebluebloods. Let’s goooooooooooooooo!” Jenny wrote along with the same photo as Donnie, which read, “SAVE BLUE BLOODS.”

X was on fire, with Blue Bloods fans following suit and calling for CBS to change their minds about ending the hit drama.

“Whomever decided to cancel this show must be living on another planet. What are you thinking? It’s the best show ever!! #saveBlueBloods @DonnieWahlberg 💙,” wrote another X user.

Whomever decided to cancel this show must be living on another planet. What are you thinking? It's the best show ever!! #saveBlueBloods @DonnieWahlberg 💙 pic.twitter.com/zh2HYT5mKt — karin (@JEEPGRL732) February 17, 2024

A different fan shared a GIF from one of the infamous Reagan family dinner scenes, letting CBS know there’s more story to tell for the beloved family.

“#SaveBlueBloods Seriously @CBS , it’s the best show on TV. I heard Tom Selleck say they still have plenty of ideas. Don’t cancel your #1 show!” read one X comment trying to help save Blue Bloods.

#SaveBlueBloods Seriously @CBS, it’s the best show on TV. I heard Tom Selleck say they still have plenty of ideas. Don’t cancel your #1 show! pic.twitter.com/pjQLEabKmv — Jess Lilly (@JessicaLilly419) February 17, 2024

There was a Blue Bloods fan who showed positivity that fans could do the impossible and save the show and “Cancel the Cancel.”

Donnie even doubled down on his efforts to help fans save the show with a promise to retweet when anyone uses #SaveBlueBloods.

Seeing this hashtag a lot!



Is that what we are doing tonight Blockhead family?



Ok — you know how we roll.



If you hashtag it, I’m tweeting you! T minus ten minutes and counting!



Let’s go #saveBlueBloods ❤️💙 https://t.co/dkMLMnx2jf — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 17, 2024

Will the #SaveBlueBloods trend work?

It’s anyone’s guess whether the #SaveBlueBloods trend will work and give Blue Bloods a Season 15.

CBS did pull the plug on S.W.A.T. last year. However, fan reaction and a push from stars like Shemar Moore got the show uncanceled. Season 7 of S.W.A.T. will be the final season with a 13-episode order.

S.W.A.T. was the exception to the cancelation rule. ABC shocked Station 19 fans by canceling the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off last year, revealing Season 7 would be the last with only a 10-episode order.

Despite outrage from Station 19 fans and a petition to keep the show on air, ABC hasn’t changed its mind, and Station 19 will end in May.

What we will say is the star power of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg pushing the campaign will certainly get CBS’ attention.

Stay tuned to see what happens with the #SaveBlueBloods campaign! We certainly hope it works.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Paramount+.