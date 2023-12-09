Station 19 fans outraged over cancelation, start petition to save show

Station 19 fans are outraged over the news that ABC has canceled the show and have started a petition to save the show while also putting the network on blast.
On Friday, news broke that Season 7 would be the final season of Station 19.
Along with the cancelation news came the low blow that Season 7 will only have ten episodes to wrap up the series.
The final season will see Station 19 reaching a milestone with its 100th episode.
Station 19 fans are not happy with the news and are making their opinions known via social media.
#SaveStation19 and #DoNotCancelStation19 are trending as a petition to keep Station 19 on ABC gains traction.
Station 19 fans outraged over cancelation
One fan declared with the cancelation of Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy might as well be the next to go.
Another Twitter user took a moment to declare that what ABC was doing was “heart-wrenching” while revealing the impact Station 19 has had because of its diversity and cultural stories.
“ABC 👉🏻We were happy, and you created a chaos. 🤬😩😡 #station19 We won’t let you go without a fight.🐗 #DoNotCancelStation19 #SaveStation19,” said a tweet.
A different tweet went off about ten episodes not being enough to give the show and the characters the ending they all deserve.
Several Station 19 fans were confused by the cancellation because of the ratings, sharing the show did better than Grey’s Anatomy.
There was even a tweet that used no words – instead using a finger gesture for ABC over the cancellation of Station 19.
“If you cancel Station19 we are done. Do you hear me? @shondarhimes @ABCNetwork @D_SAVRE @spampistefania #DoNotCancelStation19 #SaveStation19 #Station19 #marina,” was a tweet.
One user even took aim at 9-1-1 moving to ABC – blaming that as the reason the network gave Station 19 the axe. After all, 9-1-1 took over Station 19’s time slot, with the latter moving to after Grey’s Anatomy instead of before.
Station 19 fans fight to save the show
Twitter buzzed with angry fans fighting to keep Station 19 on ABC via a petition.
“To all of the cast and crew of #station19 we love you, we appreciate you, and we aren’t going down without a fight. Everyone please keep signing the petition. 19 is a family and we fight for family! #SaveStation19 #DoNotCancelStation19,” said a tweet.
Another user revealed the petition had a lot of signatures and was still going strong with the fight in full swing.
The loss of Station 19 has hit fans hard, but they are not letting ABC off the hook that easily. Stay tuned to find out if the petition works and fans get more Station 19 or if the show ends.
Station 19 Season 7 premieres on Thursday, March 14 at 10/9c on ABC. Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Hulu.