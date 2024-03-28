Station 19 star joins Fire Country for backdoor pilot (spin-off) called Sheriff Country

Fire Country has found immense success on Friday nights for CBS.

The firefighting drama stars Max Thieriot from SEAL Team (Clay Spenser) and Bates Motel (Dylan Massett). He plays Bode Donovan (Leone).

The network has had lots of success with its NCIS Universe and the trio of FBI shows, so CBS wants to see if a Fire Country spin-off will work.

An upcoming episode of Fire Country is called Alert the Sheriff, and it is a planned backdoor pilot.

If CBS is happy with fan response and how the new characters work within the world of Fire Country, that episode will springboard into a new show called Sheriff Country.

This is called a backdoor pilot, where the characters from a planned show appear first on the primary show. Main characters for NCIS: Los Angeles appeared in a two-episode arc of NCIS, while Chicago P.D. characters first appeared on Chicago Fire for NBC.

Deadpool and Gotham actress, Station 19 star lead Sheriff Country cast

Actress Morena Baccarin plays Deputy Sheriff Mickey Fox on the April 12 Fire Country episode.

Fox has a “surprising connection” to the Leone family and she drops in to help with an investigation,” states TV Line. The character has been on the job for 15 years and is very protective of Edgewater, California.

Morena Baccarin played Leslie Thompkins on Gotham, Jessica Brody on Homeland, and Anna on V. She was also on Firefly as Inara Serra. Movie fans know her as Vanessa from the Deadpool films.

Alberto Frezza joins the Fire Country cast

Former Station 19 star Alberto Frezza is also back for the upcoming Fire Country episode. He played Ryan Tanner on the hit ABC series but saw his character killed in a shocking twist.

Frezza was also seen in Dead of Summer as Garrett Sykes, Shining Vale as Ennio, and The Flight Attendant as Enrico.

The April 12 episode of Fire Country will feature Frezza, and if all goes well, he could be part of the Sheriff Country cast in the fall of 2024 on CBS. We must wait to see if the plan works out and if the network continues with the idea.

Fire Country airs Friday at 9/8c on CBS. Station 19 airs Thursday at 10/9c on ABC.