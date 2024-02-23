The Save Station 19 campaign continues to show huge fan support

A campaign to save Station 19 is ongoing as fans try to keep their show on television.

The hashtag #SaveStation19 continues being used by fans on social media following the sad news that ABC had canceled the firefighting drama.

And that’s just part of the effort to convince ABC or another network to order Station 19 Season 8.

Station 19 is a spin-off from Grey’s Anatomy, focusing on a fire station in Seattle that works closely with Grey Sloan Memory Hospital.

Having two shows in Seattle has allowed for some exciting crossover episodes. One crossover involved Station 19 dealing with a car accident and forest fire, and Grey’s Anatomy then treating those patients.

Unfortunately, if Station 19 remains canceled, the hopes of future crossovers are dashed.

The #SaveStation19 campaign

While Station 19 fans are trying to have their voices heard on social media, they have undertaken additional steps to bring attention to their quest.

A petition to save Station 19 now has more than 77,500 signatures.

“The TV show #Station19 is being cancelled and we are fighting to save it!” begins the petition started by Susan Carrington.

“Station 19 is a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff that focuses on the lives and stories of BIPOC & LGBTQ characters. The representation of diverse races, genders, sexual orientations, and lived experiences is evident in its cast and crew which is rare and desperately needed on TV today. Further, the show expertly tackles multiple social and political issues through award-winning writing that leaves lasting impacts on their viewing audience,” reads more of the petition.

It has also been revealed that Station 19 fans have organized a plane flyover at ABC and Walt Disney Studios in Burbank.

A billboard in Times Square also went up on New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day to possibly save the show.

A billboard on #ValentinesDay on Times Square.



If this isn't love, I don't know what is 😏🔥



Our COUNTDOWN TO STATION 19 couldn't start in a better way! #SaveStation19 pic.twitter.com/dXRW1w6Brz — 𝒌𝒆𝒍 (@SpampiSavrey) February 14, 2024

Below is another social media video showcasing that billboard.

Social media push for the #SaveStation19 campaign

Social media has been flooded with support from fans who want Station 19 to continue airing new episodes.

Posts like the one below add the hashtag #SaveStation19 to draw attention.

“It is some of your best work in the history of your career.”



Peter was absolutely right. While heartbreaking to watch, Danielle’s performance in 6×07 was phenomenal. I am forever in awe of her talent as an actress ✨ #SaveStation19 #Station19 pic.twitter.com/MoPjMxJWLT — Jada ☀️ #SaveStation19 (@station_marina) February 23, 2024

It’s clear that many fans have an attachment to the show and don’t want to see it end.

Some fans have even suggested that Netflix pick up Station 19 Season 8.

In addition to the petition shared above, a website to save Station 19 is also up. It provides additional information on efforts to save the show, the petition, and how people can help.

What’s to come for Station 19?

Station 19 Season 7 arrives on Thursday, March 14, at 10/9c on ABC. It will follow Grey’s Anatomy on the schedule, and the 100th episode will debut this season.

Though ABC has canceled Station 19 after Season 7 airs, fans want more. Stay tuned to find out if they are successful.

Additionally, some Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal returning characters this season. It should help bring more eyes to the Seattle-based dramas on Thursday nights.

Station 19 debuts on March 14 on ABC.