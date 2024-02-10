Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Former cast members return in new season

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal some treats for the new season.

ABC is primed to debut Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy this spring, finally bringing back the hit medical drama for new episodes.

The season premiere arrives on Thursday, March 14, meaning almost a year will have passed since Season 19 ended.

Fans still have time to go back and re-watch the previous Grey’s Anatomy season finale. Episodes are available for streaming on Hulu.

Changes are coming for the hit medical show, but more so for its spin-off, Station 19.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The final season of Station 19 arrives this winter, with ABC pulling the plug on the firefighting drama after seven seasons.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal characters returning for Season 20

Two big stars return to the Grey’s Anatomy cast for Season 20.

Dr. Arizona Robbins (played by Jessica Capshaw) and Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi) are back as guest stars this spring. The great news was just revealed by Deadline.

Arizona left Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Season 14 to move to New York. It was a move by Arizona to have her daughter Sophia closer to her other mom. Dr. Callie Torres was the other mom – actress Sara Ramirez had played Callie for years.

We will have to wait patiently for more details about when Arizona and Nico arrive back in Seattle, but it is expected that ABC and the show will heavily advertise it soon.

Below is a tribute that Grey’s Anatomy shared for Arizona Robbins when the character left Seattle.

Nico was featured as a recurring character from Seasons 15 to 18. He left in May 2022. There is possible drama between himself and his former significant other, Dr. Levi Schmitt. Jake Borelli still plays Schmitt on the hit ABC show.

A reminder of the breakup between Nico and Schmitt is shared in the video below.

The end of Station 19

For Grey’s Anatomy fans just now finding out that Station 19 was canceled, below is a promo for the final season. Season 7 will be the final run – which is an abbreviated season.

The final season for Station 19 debuts on Thursday, March 14. If the teaser indicates what’s to come, the show plans to go out with a bang.

Previous episodes of Grey’s Anatomy are available for streaming on Hulu.

Stay tuned because more news about returning characters and special guest stars for Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 will likely come out soon.

Grey’s Anatomy returns on March 14 on ABC.