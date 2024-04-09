FBI scores unprecedented 3-season renewal, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International not as fortunate

The FBI universe remains a massive success story for CBS, and the network revealed some exciting news on Tuesday afternoon.

FBI, the flagship series, has scored an unprecedented three-season renewal, keeping it on the air through the 2026-2027 season.

Given its continued success, renewal was a no-brainer, but given the continued struggles broadcast TV has faced in recent years, multi-season renewals seemed out of the question for most shows.

But you can’t have FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted without the mothership.

It’s the glue that holds this universe together, and there’s a slim chance the two spinoffs will outlive it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

FBI Season 6 is currently averaging 9.1 million viewers (in Live+7 figures), making it Tuesday’s most-watched series.

FBI recently aired a tragic twist for Maggie

The series recently staged a Rookie Blue reunion that ended in tragedy and forever changed Maggie’s (Missy Peregrym) future.

While the original FBI secured a multi-year renewal, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted were renewed for one season apiece, keeping them on the air through the 2024-2025 season.

“The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment of the renewals.

“Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

“Obviously, I’m thrilled by the pickups. We are all extremely grateful to George [Cheeks] and Amy [Reisenbach] and their entire team,” said Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf.

Are FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted in any immediate danger?

The one-season renewal for the spinoffs isn’t particularly surprising because Most Wanted’s 7.4 million viewers and International’s 7.2 million viewers trail the original series by a wide margin.

Plus, there’s no telling what CBS might want to do in the future.

A couple of years ago, there was talk of NBC handing back the 10 p.m. hour to affiliates.

With the continued financial hurdles plaguing the broadcast networks, CBS could consider this possibility and end up with too many shows if it hands out too many multi-season renewals.

There’s no indication yet that CBS is considering it, but we can’t rule it out.

NCIS: Sydney’s success could lead to more co-productions

The success of Australian import NCIS: Sydney has proven that co-productions could be the key to the success of the broadcast networks, so we’ll have to stay tuned.

The FBI trifecta’s pickup means they’ll join Tracker, Ghosts, Fire Country, and NCIS: Sydney on the network’s 2024-2025 schedule.

CBS has previously canceled Young Sheldon, S.W.A.T., and Bob Hearts Abishola, and all three shows are set to end for good in May.

NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Equalizer, The Neighborhood, and CSI: Vegas are expected to score renewals.

Elsbeth and So Help Me Todd are considered bubble series and may not make the cut for next season. We should get the official news early next month.

FBI airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS. FBI: International airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS. FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.