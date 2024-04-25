FBI: International casts Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell following Luke Kleintank’s exit

Has FBI: International found a replacement for Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester?

The hit CBS procedural has cast Chicago Med alum Colin Donnell in a guest-starring role.

People first reported the news, but in true Dick Wolf series fashion, details about who Donnell will be playing are being kept firmly under wraps.

We know that the Arrow alum will appear in the final two episodes of FBI: International Season 3.

Kleintank is set to depart before these two episodes, so we don’t think Donnell’s character will be involved in Forrester’s last storyline.

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI International,” Kleintank said this week.

Will Colin Donnell replace Luke Kleintank?

“This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home,” he added.

Donnell could eventually be brought in as a temporary replacement to become a series regular.

Donnell isn’t the only new face coming to the hit FBI spinoff for the final episodes of the season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, NCIS alum Teri Polo has landed a multi-episode arc during the final few episodes of the season.

The Fly Team is bracing for a big shift on FBI: International

Character details were not made public, making us think that a big storyline will shake everything up for the Fly Team as we head into FBI: International Season 4.

Yes, FBI: International has been renewed for the 2024-25 season on CBS, but it wasn’t as fortunate as FBI, which scored an unprecedented three-season renewal.

Adding Donnell into the mix would likely bring some Chicago Med and Arrow fans to the show because he’s proven to be quite the scene-stealer during his turns on the broadcast dramas.

Since departing Chicago Med as a series regular, Donnell headlined Peacock’s Irreverent, which found him playing a crook posing as a church minister in a small Australian reef town.

It was a fun miniseries and allowed the actor to show off his comedic side.

As for FBI: International, the series has been trying to fill the void left by Heida Reed, who left the role of Jamie Kellett earlier this season.

Now that most of the show’s original cast will have left, it faces the lofty task of introducing new characters and conflicts to keep viewers invested.

FBI: Most Wanted is still trying to find the right dynamic after losing Julian McMahon two years ago, so its renewal for next season is a little surprising.

The franchise struggles to find ways to fill the void left by beloved cast members, and it could be its undoing.

FBI: International airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS. Stream full episodes on Paramount+.