Who Wants to Be a Millionaire celebrity contestant wows host and viewers on $250K question

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire recently returned for a second episode of the season and likely had viewers stumped with one of the big money questions.

However, a celebrity contestant guessed the correct answer, seemingly with ease.

The popular game show features celeb pairs trying to answer increasingly difficult questions correctly.

Questions are multiple-choice, and thanks to various lifelines, they can narrow down a potential answer.

The most money possible is $1 million from the game show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One celeb pair received a $250,000 question, and their ability to arrive at the answer impressed Kimmel and fans.

Millionaire celebrities figure out $250K answer

Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter and former The View co-host Rosie O’Donnell teamed up in a recent episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Kimmel revealed they’d both done well on previous game show appearances, as Lisa Ann won on Celebrity Jeopardy! and Rosie previously won on Millionaire.

In their recent appearance, they reached the $250,000 question. Kimmel asked them which continent of four had the only country with a country name containing all five vowels.

Kimmel presented potential answers: Asia, South America, Africa, and Europe.

The celebrity duo had none of their lifelines remaining, so they decided to talk it out to try to arrive at an answer.

Rosie O’Donnell and Lisa Ann Walter contemplate the answer on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Pic credit: ABC

“Paraguay?” Rosie asked, but Lisa Ann told her there was “No o.”

“Ecuador?” Lisa Ann asked, and Rosie told her, “No i.”

After thinking it over briefly, Lisa Ann seemed to have a lightbulb go off over her head.

“Oh, wait. Mozambique,” she said to Rosie and then spelled it out for her, revealing it has all five vowels.

Check out this $250,000 moment between @Rosie and @LisaAnnWalter on last night's Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Super impressive. I was no where near the right answer by the time they got there. pic.twitter.com/TA5zYRzJuL — BuzzerBlog (@buzzerblog) July 18, 2024

The duo chose “C: Africa” as their final answer, and Kimmel seemed impressed.

“I’ve got to hand it to you. You figured it out,” he told them as they hugged and celebrated the big moment.

Viewers reacted to quick answer from celebs

BuzzerBlog shared a clip of that particular moment from the recent Millionaire episode. Viewers and game show fans were impressed by Lisa Ann and Rosie.

“Spent 10 minutes on it and couldn’t figure it out… while she gets it in like 30 seconds!!! that’s why she’s a TOCer and i’m on the couch lmao,” a viewer replied.

Millionaire fans weigh in. Pic credit: @buzzerblog/Twitter

One viewer called the celebrity duo “an absolute joy to watch,” adding, “Way to go @Rosie and @LisaAnnWalter.”

“I knew these two would go far. And $250K? Very impressive!” another commenter posted.

Another individual replied that they also figured out the answer and called it “Good thinking by @LisaAnnWalter.”

More Millionaire fans weigh in. Pic credit: @buzzerblog/Twitter

ABC brought back Millionaire with celebrity contestants

Millionaire returned on July 10 for its 25th anniversary season with Kimmel as host. Some fans were disappointed when they learned of the ABC game show’s change, featuring only celebrities as contestants.

However, all the money that celeb contestants win on the game show goes to charities of their choice.

Two new episodes of Millionaire have aired so far. Other celebrity contestants in the recent episode included comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and actor Omar J. Dorsey.

Like previous installments, contestants receive four lifelines: 50-50, Phone-a-Friend, Ask the Audience, and Ask the Host.

In their recent appearance, Rosie and Lisa Ann used up two lifelines for a $32,000 question about a famous line from a movie. They’d previously had to Ask the Audience for help with the $8,000 question.

On a $64,000 question, Rosie and Lisa Ann used Phone-a-Friend to call actor Michael Chiklis’s daughter, who helped them answer a sports question.

When all was said and done, they stopped at a $500,000 question they didn’t know the answer to and walked away with $250,000 for their charities.

Rosie’s recent impressive win with Lisa Ann wasn’t her first rodeo. She previously won $500,000 on Millionaire in 2000, when Regis Philbin hosted.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? airs on Wednesdays, at 8/7c on ABC.