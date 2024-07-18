The View fans call out Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin for flirting

Even professionals on The View, like Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, can occasionally be taken with a celebrity guest and get a bit flirty on the show.

Fans noticed this happening recently with Sara and Sunny over a guest who has not been on the show in a decade.

Sara and Sunny are happily married with children, so flirting as obviously as they did with this special guest does not happen often, but when it does, fans take note.

Sunny has been married to her husband Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin since 1998, and Sara has been married to Max Shifrin since 2014, so their giddiness over this guest seemed overboard.

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal, or Shaq, stopped by The View to discuss a new game show he is co-hosting with Gina Rodriguez, and Sara and Sunny went nuts over him.

Whoopi Goldberg introduced him as the “extraordinary” Shaquille O’Neal, and all the ladies, especially Sara and Sunny, seemed extremely happy to see him on The View set.

Fans call out Sara and Sunny for flirting with Shaq

Sara started flirting when Shaq shared his new candy with the ladies. Sara said, “You will be nibbling on his face if you have ever wanted to do that,” since Shaq A Licious XL Gummies features his face.

The fans are always ready to call out the ladies on The View, such as when they notice Sara is wearing too much makeup and speak up.

Fans noticed how much Sara and Sunny flirted, with one fan saying, “Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin seem to be flirting with him.”

Another fan said, “Sunny is always flirting…” Another fan agreed, “I agree. It is like she craves attention from celebrities.”

Sunny is on the Women’s National Basketball Association’s Board of Advocates. She decided to share that knowledge with Shaq and ask him some questions about basketball while seeming to hang onto his every word during the interview.

One fan reiterated that Sunny is on that WNBA board, and another fan said snarkily, “She’s an expert in everything, don’t you know.”

Another fan said that Sunny gets on everyone’s nerves.

Shaq’s new show, Lucky 13 to premiere on ABC

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Lucky 13 is a new game show co-hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez. It premieres on ABC on July 18, 2024.

The premise is simple, according to ABC Chicago: contestants answer thirteen questions and then try to guess how many of them they got correct.

With all the charisma that Shag has, as evidenced by the ladies swooning over him on The View, this new show will be sure to be a huge hit!

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.