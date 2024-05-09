Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? renewed with new twist fans may not like

The popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is set to return after a several-year hiatus.

However, when it returns, the show will have a new twist, and it already appears fans aren’t happy with the concept.

The show last appeared on the air three years ago and received its renewal amid its 25th-anniversary celebration.

Millionaire debuted in the United States in 1999. Regis Philbin was the host, guiding contestants through multiple-choice questions with the money they could win increasing after every correct answer.

A version of the show aired on ABC in 2020 and 2021 with Late Night host Jimmy Kimmel as host.

However, the show was one of many productions that shut down during that time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Millionaire renewal comes with a new twist for the game

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will return to ABC with Kimmel as host on July 10.

The previous version he hosted featured celebrity contestants in the seat trying to answer questions that had increasing difficulty levels and monetary values.

Celebrities will participate in the game show again, but this time, the show features pairs of celebs answering the questions.

The duos can win as much as $1 million, which will go to the charity of their choice.

Earlier versions of the popular game show in the United States featured celebrities appearing from time to time. Still, it mainly consisted of non-celebrity players trying to win themselves life-changing money.

Viewers already seem unhappy with Millionaire’s return version on ABC

While many viewers are looking forward to Millionaire’s return, others seem disappointed in the twist.

Recent Reddit forum posts focused on the show’s return with Kimmel as host and the celebrity pairs twist.

“Highly prefer real people over celebrities on game shows,” a commenter wrote on one Reddit post, adding, “It loses half the drama when it’s not a real person trying to win a significant amount of money.”

Another commenter said they were “okay with celebrities on game shows on occasion, not as a regular supposed to be on it,” but they added, “it depends on which celebrities.”

“Why isn’t it for normal people? Why celebrities?” a commenter asked, with another replying it was because “celebrities attract more eyeballs.”

“yes but do I want to see celebrities get money? Even if it’s for charity? no,” the original commenter replied.

It’s not the first change with Millionaire, as previous versions used a clock format, a shuffle format, and a version with 14 questions. However, it appears the introduction of celebrities in pairs may prevent some people from watching the show.

Several comments on the Reddit forum post also opposed Kimmel’s return as Who Wants to be a Millionaire? host.

One commenter even suggested they’d prefer Regis return in holographic form as the show’s host.

“Between Kimmel and all celebrity contestants, it’s like they’re actively trying to kill the show before it starts,” a commenter replied.

Following Philbin’s 10-year run as Millionaire host, others who have hosted the show included Meredith Vieira, Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews, and Chris Harrison. Kimmel took over in 2020 after Harrison.

Millionaire is among other popular ABC games shows, which include Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, and The $100,000 Pyramid, hosted by Michael Strahan.

Per Deadline, the summer lineup will include Millionaire, Press Your Luck, Celebrity Family Feud, and the premiere of a new game show, Lucky 13.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? returns to ABC at 8/7c on July 10.