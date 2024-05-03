Jon Bon Jovi calls Michael Strahan’s remark ‘nonsense’ during interview

Jon Bon Jovi recently shared insights about his marriage amid his successful career as a rockstar.

Bon Jovi’s lead singer sat down with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan as part of an exclusive ABC News special, Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There.

Their chat arrived after a new four-part Hulu docuseries about the popular band premiered.

The docuseries Thank You Goodnight spotlights the band’s success and struggles as they celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The group will also release a brand new studio album later this year.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As they spoke for ABC, Jon Bon Jovi called out one of Strahan’s remarks as “nonsense” regarding his marriage.

Jon Bon Jovi defended his marriage during ABC interview as GMA star questioned his relationship

During his interview with Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Strahan discussed what it must have been like to be a “sex symbol” from the immensely popular 1980s rock group.

“It had to be tough on a relationship. You were young,” Strahan said to the singer.

“That’s nonsense,” he replied.

“I got away with murder. I’m a rock ‘n roll star. I’m not a saint,” he said after Strahan referred to him as a “sex symbol.”

“You know, I’m not saying there weren’t 100 girls in my life. I’m Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good,” the singer admitted while smiling.

However, he said it would be stupid to “jeopardize” things over being a “narcissist.”

“What kind of excesses does a man need that’s going to fuel that fire? It’s just not worth it,” he told Strahan.

He also praised his wife, Dorothea, for her importance in his life and family. Strahan mentioned how the singer called her “the glue” who held things together.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the world revolves because of her, because of what she did to keep the kids right, what she does to keep me right, what we do together to keep it right. No doubt about it,” he said.

He mentioned his wife isn’t scared of calling him out on things but is there if he falls and is there for her.

Jon Bon Jovi took a secret trip to marry Dorothea

In 1989, Jon Bon Jovi married his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley. During the ABC News special, he spoke about how they met.

While showing Strahan some memorable items, the lead singer brought up a song, Bobby’s Girl, originally released under his name, John Bongiovi.

“My friend Bobby’s girl was Dorothea. I wrote this right out of high school,” he told Strahan.

“I’d give you my ring, I’d fill you with promises/ I’d give you anything you want/ If you told me that we could be more than friends,” the lyrics include.

According to the singer, he and Dorothea were due to meet as they were from the same hometown in New Jersey and part of the same “peripheral friends” group.

Their marriage happened secretly, and a brief clip from an MTV News report about the singer getting married was shown during the ABC News special.

In 1989, Bon Jovi was on The New Jersey Syndicate Tour in Los Angeles, where the lead singer took a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the secret marriage to Dorothea. The couple wed at Graceland Wedding Chapel.

They’ve been married 35 years and now have four children: a daughter, Stephanie, and three sons, Jesse, Jake, and Romeo.

The singer gave his advice for newlyweds during an appearance on a GMA “Ask Me Anything” segment last week.

“It’s all about growing together. Every day is gonna bring you challenges, and you’re gonna change over the course of 35 years, but growing together, I think, is the key to happiness,” he shared.