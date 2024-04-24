Michael Strahan teases interview with Jon Bon Jovi who hasn’t ‘been a saint’ during marriage

Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan revealed he’ll sit down with Jon Bon Jovi for a telling interview with the legendary rockstar.

The solo artist and lead singer for Bon Jovi has recently made headlines ahead of a new docuseries for his remarks about his marriage.

In addition to the docuseries, his band has the new album Forever set to arrive this summer.

The June 7 release will be No. 16 in the rock band’s catalog of studio albums and commemorates the 40th anniversary of their self-titled 1984 debut.

Throughout their successful career, Bon Jovi released six No. 1 albums in the United States and numerous hit songs, including Livin’ On a Prayer and Bad Medicine.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The group’s lead singer is making the rounds to promote his upcoming projects, including talking to Strahan about various topics.

GMA’s Strahan teases interview with Jon Bon Jovi

On Good Morning America, Strahan is often interviewing celebrities in the studio. However, he’ll speak with Jon Bon Jovi in an exclusive interview for ABC this weekend.

The GMA co-anchor shared a clip from the upcoming sit-down, Michael Strahan & Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There, which includes teases for what’s to come.

“I feel a bunch of emotions. The road is not always rainbows and unicorns,” Bon Jovi says at the start of a promotional clip for his interview.

“I think it goes back to truth. That’s the only way to tell this story is to tell the honest to goodness truth,” the singer said.

A montage of highlight clips shows Bon Jovi as their song It’s My Life plays. Strahan is shown sitting across from the singer and asks him what he believes to be the “biggest misconception” people have about him.

Viewers will have to find out Bon Jovi’s full answer when the special premieres on ABC on Sunday, April 28, at 10/9c. The next day, it will be available on the Hulu streaming platform.

A more extended trailer for the upcoming interview arrived on YouTube, with Bon Jovi stating, “I’m a rock ‘n roll star. I’m not a saint.”

The interview will include Bon Jovi talking about everything from his upcoming album and docuseries to his vocal chord injury and the possibilities of a reunion with bandmate Richie Sambora.

Bon Jovi said he ‘hasn’t been a saint’ during marriage

Jon Bon Jovi’s ABC interview arrives shortly after the TV and streaming premiere of Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, a new four-episode docuseries about the band.

A trailer for the upcoming docuseries featuring band members, including Sambora, arrived on YouTube.

The singer shared his thoughts with other media outlets about various topics ahead of the Strahan ABC special and Hulu docuseries.

That included talking about his 34-year marriage to high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley.

“These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom,” he confessed to The Independent, admitting, “It’s about never lying about having been a saint but not being a fool enough to f*** up the home life, either.”

Bon Jovi and Hurley married at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1981. He admitted that his wife’s patience and tolerance toward his infidelity helped their marriage last this long.

In Bon Jovi’s 1993 song Bed of Roses, the singer expressed regret over multiple affairs.

The couple has four kids: sons Jesse, 29, Jake, 21, and Romeo, 20, and daughter Stephanie, 30. Jake has made headlines for his relationship and engagement to Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown.

Thank You Goodnight premieres Friday, April 26 on Hulu.