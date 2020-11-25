Who plays Young Franks on NCIS cast? Mike Franks returns

Young Franks appears on the NCIS cast for Episode 400, giving another nod to the fans of the show.

Mark Harmon was speaking the truth when he said that this was going to be an homage to the fans of the show, and when Episode 400 finally airs, it should be exactly that.

Season 18, Episode 2 is going to serve as the 400th episode for the show, with the writers and producers giving another flashback entry to the CBS viewers.

Quite a few familiar faces are going to be making appearances during the show, including David McCallum as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. But that’s not all, because we are also going to see a younger version of him.

Adam Campbell is back to play Young Ducky, while Sean Harmon returns to play Young Gibbs. Yes, that’s the son of Mark Harmon, who certainly knows how to play the role well.

Now, the duo is going to be joined on-screen by the younger version of Gibb’s friend, Michael Franks. He was played by Muse Watson on the show for a lot of years, and Franks was always involved in dramatic and exciting episodes. While the character of Franks died, there are still more stories to tell about him.

Who plays Young Franks on NCIS cast?

The role of Young Franks is played by Ben Turner Dixon in the episode called Everything Starts Somewhere.

Dixon has recently been seen on an episode of All American and on three episodes of The Last Ship. He was also used as a dialogue voice for an actor in the movies Fifty Shades Freed and Flatliners, in addition to working in that same role on American Horror Story.

Dixon started out at the Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre at the University of Oklahoma before moving to Los Angeles and attending USC. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts.

He seems to have found his calling at providing voice over work for top actors in films when additional dialogue is needed. He has reportedly provided “sound-alike services” for Ryan Reynolds, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Brad Pitt, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, and Matthew McConaughey.

Ben Turner Dixon has big shoes to fill

While he is just taking on the role of Young Franks, the character remains a fan-favorite of NCIS fans. It’s going to be a difficult task for him to do it perfectly, especially since viewers loved watching Muse Watson on the screen for so many episodes.

The 400th episode of NCIS airs for the first time on Tuesday, November 24. Make sure to tune in to see Young Franks, Young Gibbs, and Young Ducky share the screen.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.