Who plays Young Callen on NCIS: LA cast? Hudson West guests

Young Callen appears on the NCIS: LA cast again, with long-time actor Hudson West getting the call this time.

Calling him a long-time actor is only due to how long he has been acting, though, and not the age of West, who is only 13 years old.

The new episode of the show is called If the Fates Allow and it is going to feature a flashback to when G. Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) was much younger.

This isn’t the first time that a version of Young Callen has appeared on the show, but it will be the first time that West has been called on to play the part. He might also be very recognizable due to his other work in Hollywood.

Who plays Young Callen on NCIS: LA cast?

Actor Hudson West is going to be one of the many guest stars appearing on Season 12, Episode 6 of NCIS: Los Angeles.

In 2018, West was seen as a competitor on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. It was a kid version of the famous reality competition show, with West being an easy choice to appear on DWTS for ABC due to his prior jobs.

West is likely still best known for his recurring role on General Hospital. He has received episode credit for appearing 64 times as the character Jake Spencer.

The young actor was also seen as an important character on the latest version of Penny Dreadful. He played Trevor Craft on the City of Angels season and appeared in eight episodes for the show.

Other acting credits for West include an episode each of L.A.’s Finest, Grey’s Anatomy, Major Crimes, and Modern Family.

West also appeared on multiple episodes of American Crime Story, I’m Dying Up Here, and Grace and Frankie over the years.

Now, Hudson West gets to play a younger version of Chris O’Donnell on the NCIS: LA cast. He will appear during a portion of the episode that airs for the first time on Sunday, December 13.

More news from the world of NCIS: Los Angeles

Following the episodes that aired last week, actress Daniela Ruah (she plays Kensi Blye) addressed the rumors of the actor playing Deeks possibly leaving the show. She had some key information to share, and she is certainly a trustworthy source, as she is married to the brother of Eric Christian Olsen (Deeks).

As for Olsen, he posted on social media what his plans would be if Deeks really does leave the NCIS team for good.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday at 8/7c on CBS.