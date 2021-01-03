Who plays Rosa Martinez on NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Presciliana Esparolini guest stars

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast will feature DCSA Agent Rosa Martinez on the winter premiere of the show.

The new episode airs on Sunday night, with the winter hiatus coming to an end for the show. This will constitute Season 12, Episode 7 of the show, and it is called Overdue.

Joining the show for this interesting new episode is actress Presciliana Esparolini. She will be an integral part of the story that is going to be told during the January 3 episode of the show.

When we last saw NCIS: Los Angeles, Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) were at headquarters, with Deeks back on the grounds after borrowing a visitor pass from Eric Beale (Barrett Foa).

A quick tangent in that regard is that with how much Nell (Renee Felice Smith) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) insist on following the rules, they sure do trust a non-agent in Deeks to be in the building a lot.

But back to the plot lines…

Deeks and Kensi were chatting when the video screen behind them provided a feed of Hetty (Linda Hunt) with a message of congratulations. She relayed the news to Deeks that he had been accepted into the academy to try to become a full-time NCIS agent.

That’s where DSCA Agent Rosa Martinez comes in.

The team is interviewed by FLETC to see if Deeks would make a good NCIS agent. Watch it all unfold TONIGHT on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess in an all new episode! #NCISLA https://t.co/oILHkWb1Dr pic.twitter.com/k4a5VWQX0d — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) January 3, 2021

Who is Agent Rosa Martinez on NCIS: Los Angeles?

From the previews for Season 12, Episode 7, Agent Martinez appears to be one of the obstacles that Deeks must get past in order to become a real agent. She is going to be interviewing people from the team to find out how he has done as a liaison up to this point.

It appears that Martinez has a lot of pull and power, and this has all the makings of an episode that will include flashbacks to scenes involving Deeks and cases that he has worked on with NCIS in the past. We expect humor, emotion, and drama to be involved in the stories told by the NCIS: LA team.

Who plays DCSA Agent Rosa Martinez on NCIS: LA?

Actress Presciliana Esparolini is no stranger to the world of NCIS, as she played a small role in two 2015 episodes of NCIS (The Enemy Within and Cabin Fever). Now, she returns in a new role as part of the NCIS spin-off.

Esparolini has a background in theater and has played numerous roles on stage prior to becoming a guest star on numerous television shows. She has made one-episode appearances on JAG, Ray Donovan, Castle, Rizzoli & Isles, 24, and 13 Reasons Why, just to name a few.

Over the past few years, she has also been on an episode each of The Rookie (The Checklist), 9-1-1 (Hen Begins), God Friended Me (The Atheist Papers), and All Rise (What the Baliff Saw).

In addition to her time on TV, she has also had small parts in a number of movies and currently has several projects in the works (Cherry, The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu).

Presciliana Esparolini will appear on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 7 and it’s possible that we may see more of her down the line.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights on CBS.