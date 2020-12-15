Who is NCIS: Los Angeles cast member Daniela Ruah married to?

Daniela Ruah has played Special Agent Kensi Blye on the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for quite a few years now.

On the show, Blye is married to Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), who used to hold the position of LAPD Liaison to the NCIS.

Earlier this season, Deeks lost his job and had to leave the premises. It was all due to the Los Angeles Police Department ending partnerships with other organizations.

In the latest episode, though, which served as the fall finale for NCIS: LA, Deeks finally got some good news.

The rumors of Olsen leaving the show have been put to bed for now, even though Ruah had already tried to do that. She even gave an interview where she shared her thoughts on the situation.

How was Ruah so sure that her opinion was correct? It’s all due to who she is married to, and that she is related to Eric Christian Olsen.

Who is Daniela Ruah married to in real life?

Daniela Ruah is married to David Paul Olsen. They got married in 2014 and are still going strong.

Yes, he is definitely related to NCIS: LA cast member Eric Christian Olsen. They are brothers, but that’s not all. David is also the stuntperson for Eric on NCIS: Los Angeles.

The story goes even further than that, as it was Eric who tried to play matchmaker for them when David was on the set for work. He would talk up his brother and eventually it did lead to a relationship between Daniela and David.

The couple has a son named River, a daughter named Sierra, and continues to be as strong in real life as the relationship between Kensi and Deeks continues to be on the show.

All of this is why Daniela is the go-to source when rumors come up about Deeks leaving NCIS. She has first-hand information about everything going on with the Olsen family and it’s clear that the writers don’t want the Deeks-Kensi dynamic to end anytime soon.

NCIS: LA still going strong

The show is still doing well in the ratings and it looks like it is easily capable of adding more seasons. Though Season 12 got a slow start due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hope is that the back end of the season will pack in the excitement.

As for the brothers, think you can guess which one is on the screen at all times? Below is an image of Eric and David together on the set that shows why David can be Eric’s stunt double.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.