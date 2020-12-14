NCIS: Los Angeles recap: Fall finale packed with plot points

We have a brief NCIS: Los Angeles recap from Sunday night to update viewers who might not have been able to watch the fall finale.

This can also serve as a good recap to viewers who need to look back for a refresher when the show returns for new episodes in 2021.

As expected, a lot took place during NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12, Episode 6. It was a really busy episode, but there were also a lot of feel-good moments for fans to carry with them through the holidays.

NCIS: LA recap for If the Fates Allow

The crux of this episode was Callen (Chris O’Donnell) getting reunited with a foster brother from his past. That character is named Raymond Lewis and he was played on the episode by guest star Demetrius Grosse.

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) called in to give the case to Nell Jones (Renee Felice Smith) and it raised a lot of questions for Nell. She didn’t grasp why they were tasked with looking into a drug bust where Raymond was involved. That secret was revealed later.

It turned out that Raymond and his wife had been framed, but luckily he had a former foster brother (Callen) who would stop at nothing to defend people he was close to. It all led to a good reunion for Callen and Raymond, with some flashbacks to when the pair was much younger.

Those flashbacks also introduced a new actor who was playing Young Callen.

The return of Eric Beale to NCIS

We hinted at actor Barrett Foa returning to the show with an earlier spoilers article, and viewers finally got to see it take place on Sunday night. They gave his character of Eric Beale a funny entrance and for the first time this season, we all got to see Eric and Nell in the same place at the same time. As for his new working relationship with Fatima (Medalion Rahimi) that could take a while to get comfortable.

Marty Deeks gets his break at NCIS

There was also some good news (finally) for Marty Deeks. The character had been released from his liaison duties between the LAPD and NCIS, and it was a sad moment when he was asked to leave the NCIS offices. Many fans were worried that actor Eric Christian Olsen was done with the show. He’s not. Strings were pulled and Deeks gets to go to the NCIS Academy now.

The show now begins its winter hiatus and we won’t get any new episodes until winter 2021.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.