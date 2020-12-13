NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans moved again on CBS schedule

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans fans are going to get frustrated by the ever-changing Sunday night schedule at CBS because it has happened again.

Scratch that. Fans of the NCIS spin-offs have already been noting their disdain for late starts due to football, shifting times of when episodes begin, and even the fact that NOLA isn’t still on Tuesday nights.

Ahead of the winter hiatus for the shows, CBS has shifted its Sunday night schedule again, revealing that Sunday night is going to look different for the new episodes on December 13.

The additional bad news is that there are going to be more times shifts coming in the winter and spring for the Sunday night shows. But we will get to that later.

What time is NCIS: Los Angeles airing this Sunday?

The next new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles airs at 8/7c on Sunday, December 13. That’s a good time slot for the show and it will allow viewers to see the new episode a bit earlier in the night.

Don’t get too excited, though, as NCIS: LA will revert to a later time slot when the network debuts The Equalizer in early 2021. The Equalizer will take over the 8/7c time slot for as long as viewers tune in to watch it.

As for this new episode of NCIS: LA, there are going to be a number of guest stars and returning characters that should make it an interesting send-off for the winter hiatus.

What time does NCIS: New Orleans air on Sunday night?

The new episode of NCIS: New Orleans will air at 9/8c on Sunday, December 13. The show has been on a bit of a break since its last new episode aired, but it returns at a more palatable time on Sunday night.

After Episode 4 of Season 7, NCIS: NOLA will also begin its winter hiatus, with no new episodes on the network until 2021. The show will be replaced by holiday specials on December 20 and air a Season 6 episode on December 27.

More news from the world of NCIS

A major character is going to be leaving NCIS when the parent show returns later in the winter. NCIS is already on hiatus after addressing the Gibbs and Tobias (Joe Spano) story from the past.

For readers who want to learn who is leaving the show, we have a write-up that addresses those upcoming spoilers. It could lead to a lot of drama on the show and possibly the introduction of a new character before Season 18 comes to a close.

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans air Sundays beginning at 8/7c on CBS.