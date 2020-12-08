NCIS begins winter hiatus, schedule for December episodes revealed

The NCIS winter hiatus begins following the new episode that airs on Tuesday night.

The bad news is that the break is going to take place after only three Season 18 episodes of the show have aired. At least they were able to do some filming during the pandemic.

The episode on December 8 is going to be a good one, giving viewers some answers about what took place during the season premiere.

Some fans have still noted a bit of confusion about the series of flashbacks involving Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and McGee (Sean Murray) in the Season 18 debut, so this should help to fill in some of those gaps.

When we last saw the show air a new episode, Young Gibbs was the star of the show. It was Episode No. 400 for the show and it ducked out of presenting a current story in favor of showing Young Gibbs and Young Ducky meeting up in the past.

December NCIS schedule on CBS

CBS is still going to be airing NCIS episodes on Tuesday nights for the rest of December, but they won’t be new episodes.

Below is a schedule for NCIS on CBS. As you will see, three episodes from last season are going to be featured on Tuesday nights. Each one of them showcases the return of Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) as she resurfaces and works with Gibbs to finally return home.

December 8: Season 18, Episode 3 – New episode from the current season.

December 15: Season 17, Episode 1 – Ziva returns to warn Gibbs about an attempt on his life.

December 22: Season 17, Episode 2 – Ziva and Gibbs carry out a mission to help make her family safe.

December 29: Season 17, Episode 10 – Gibbs helps Ziva accomplish one more thing so she can return to Tony and her daughter.

On the next episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, actress Moon Bloodgood returns. Will she be there to date Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) again, or is this another dramatic episode that involves her in a subplot?

NCIS: LA will also feature the return of Hanna’s daughter, who is now going to be played by a new actress on the show.

We also have some information on the next new episode of NCIS: New Orleans. The show had a few weeks off at CBS but returns with a new installment before the holiday break.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.