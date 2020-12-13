Who plays Raymond Lewis on NCIS: Los Angeles? Demetrius Grosse guest stars

The character of Raymond Lewis joins the NCIS: Los Angeles cast for Season 12, Episode 6 of the show.

There are actually two people playing the part, as viewers will get to see a Young Raymond as well as the character in the present day.

Without giving too much away for anyone who has not yet viewed the episode, Raymond has ties to Callen, both in the past and in the present. This means that CBS viewers are also going to get to see Young Callen.

Hudson West plays Young Callen, while Dejean Deterville plays the part of Young Raymond. Yes, if you have made it this far, you probably have already guessed that we are going to see an intersecting story that revolves around Callen’s past.

In regard to actor Hudson West, he has been on television for a long time. He played a kid on an episode each of Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, Major Crimes, and L.A.’s Finest.

West was also seen as Trevor Craft on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and as Jake Spencer on many episodes of General Hospital.

Who plays Raymond Lewis on NCIS: Los Angeles?

Demetrius Grosse guest fills the important role of the older Raymond Lewis in the episode titled If the Fates Allow.

Grosse has appeared on a lot of TV shows in quite a few very recognizable roles.

He played Detective Kevin Wolfe on The Rookie, he was Ezekiel “Preach” Carter on The Brave, he appeared as Deputy Foss on Westworld, and he even popped up on an episode of NCIS: New Orleans as a different character back in 2016.

As for where television viewers might know him best, that could be from his starring role of Deputy Emmett Yawners on Banshee. He also appeared on several seasons of Justified as Errol and even had story arcs with characters on Heroes and ER.

On the big screen, Grosse just played Colonel Blake in the Dwyane Johnson film Rampage, and he was also DS Dave Ubben on 13 Hours.

And recently, Grosse appeared on an episode of Fear the Walking Dead, an episode of Lovecraft Country, and an episode of Chicago P.D.

A new member for the NCIS: LA cast

An actor and producer from Washington D.C., now Demetrius Grosse is joining the NCIS: Los Angeles cast in a role that could easily be revisited later on down the line. That could be interesting to see, especially if he has good chemistry with Chris O’Donnell (Callen).

As a reminder, CBS shifted the Sunday night schedule again, with the new episode of NCIS: LA beginning at 8/7c.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday at 8/7c on CBS.