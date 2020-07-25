Who plays Marco in The Kissing Booth 2? Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Los Angeles Country Day newcomer

The Kissing Booth 2 premiered on Netflix on July 24.

Kissing Booth 2 is the sequel to the 2018 teen rom-com, based on the book series of the same name by Beth Reekles, features several actors reprising their roles from the first installment of the film series.

Returning cast members include Joey King (who plays Elle), Joel Courtney (who plays Lee Flynn), Jacob Elordi (Noah Flynn), Molly Ringwald (Sara Flynn), Meganne Young (Rachel), and Carson White (Brad).

The Kissing Booth 2 also features new actors playing new characters, such as Marco Pena and Chloe Winthrop.

Fans have been inquiring about the charming hunk who plays the Los Angeles Country Day School newcomer Marco.

If you’ve also been wanting to know more about the actor, here is everything you need to know.

Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Marco Pena in Kissing Booth 2

Actor Taylor Zakhar Perez plays the handsome Los Angeles Country Day School newcomer Marco.

Viewers first meet the new class heartthrob in the scene where Elle cracks jokes about his physique while watching a video of him working out in the gym. The video focusses on Marco’s gleaming six-pack abs, chest, and biceps muscles, not to mention tight gluteals.

Elle does not realize that she is speaking into a hot mic and broadcasting her commentary over the intercom to the entire school as she ogles the newcomer’s physique.

“Whoa! Sweet Mercury! This guy is a snack indeed! Maybe an entree. Maybe he’s also the dessert too! Maybe he’s the after-after dessert. He’s a big meal that we are having now. He could bench you, us together at the same time… Am I looking at a tray of ice cubes or a six-pack?… I’m not really a butt person but, like, now I understand people who are… I don’t know whether to lick it, smack it, bite it… I wanna do all three of those things together…”

Marco races through the school to the intercom room to stop the embarrassing commentary but he is too late.

In the scene where viewers are formally introduced to Marco, he turns around with a smile on his handsome face as Elle asks, “What’s his name again?”

The entire school shouts “Marco!” and they begin to chant “Marco! Marco! Marco! Marco!”

Who is Taylor Zakhar Perez?

Taylor Zakhar Perez is 28 years old. He was born on the South Side of Chicago but grew up in northwest Indiana.

He has seven siblings.

You can find him here on Instagram where he has 690,000 followers. He gained thousands of new followers after the trailer for The Kissing Booth 2 came out on July 6. He has gained even more after the film premiered on Netflix.

He started his acting career early, performing musical theater in opera houses. He started his TV and film career after moving to Los Angeles.

Taylor appeared in the short film Hush (2008) and played Keith in one episode of iCarly (2012). He played Renaldo in one episode of ABC’s Suburgatory (2013).

He guest-starred as Benji Rodriguez in the Freefrom sitcom Young and Hungry, alongside Emily Osment, Jonathan Sadowski, and Amy Carrero.

Other TV roles include Noah Torres in multiple episodes of Embeds (2017), Ari Stricks in one episode of CBS’s Code Black (2016), and Calvin in one episode of ABC’s Scandal (2018).

He also appeared in NBC’s Cruel Intentions (2016) as Mateo De La Vega, alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kathryn Merteuil.

The Kissing Booth 2 is streaming on Netflix