Gibby from iCarly isn’t dead: Rumor about Noah Munck is just a hoax

Fear not, folks… actor Noah Munck, best known for playing Gibby on Nickelodeon’s hit teen comedy series iCarly, is NOT dead.

Fans were left fearing the worst after rumors began spreading on social media that the beloved actor had passed away.

The story appears to have originated from a notorious prank website on which a hoax article was published claiming that the 23-year old actor was found dead in his California apartment on Monday night.

The website claimed that Munck was discovered lifeless in his apartment after police officers responded to a call by a neighbor who said they heard a gunshot from the actor’s apartment.

However, the page carrying the story also includes a sidebar message that reads: “You’ve been pranked! You got owned!”

It appears some fans who visited the page and began spreading the rumor about Munck’s death on social media might failed to notice the disclaimer that the story was only a hoax.

Anyone can go to the website to create a prank story, with the website urging visitors to create them to trick their friends. Below the message urging visitors to post a prank is a clickable button labeled “+Create Prank.”

The website has been the source of multiple celeb death hoaxes in recent years. Last year, it published a fake news story that the teenage Tik Tok and YouTube star Alex Guzman died in a car crash.

gibby has died — icarly updates (@lexxipro) April 27, 2020

Is Noah Munck dead?! — ✨Call Me Queen Sari✨ (@LilyOgbomo) April 28, 2020

While some were fooled by the story about Munck’s death and began spreading it on social media, others were quick to realize it was just a hoax and that the beloved actor was still alive.

I#okay its 3 am and i just seen a tweet that @NoahMunck died. But i looked it up and there’s nothing so quit playing with my feelings — Vic 🧟‍♂️ (@Otrozmbie) April 28, 2020

Noah Munck is still alive — TheScatteredCollector (@ScatterCollect) April 28, 2020

Wtf why is everyone saying Noah Munck died, he’s still alive. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — #IStandWithMichael (@yakuza5sos) April 28, 2020

why the fuck is this tweet showing up on my timeline AGAIN is fucking Noah Munck about to die or something https://t.co/OUxP9hNh1K — thomas (@thomasochist) April 28, 2020

Noah Munck bio

Munck was born in May 1996 in Orange County, California, and is the oldest of five siblings born to mom Kymbry Robinson and dad Greg Munck, a church pastor.

The 23-year-old took an interest in acting when he was a child and started appearing in commercials at the age of 10. He went on to star on TV shows such as All of Us, American Body Shop, and 1321 Clover.

He also appeared in Rules of Engagement, Schooled, Sam and Cat, Son of Zorn, and The Goldbergs. However, he is best known for playing Gibby, a friend of Carly, Sam, and Freddie, on iCarly.

iCarly is a hit teen sitcom that aired on Nickelodeon from September 2007 to November 2012.

Munck appeared in a recurring role as Gibby in Seasons 1 to 3 of the series and then as a regular in Seasons 4 to 6.

Gibby, a chubby youngster who had a younger brother called Guppy, was known for his habit of taking off his shirt while dancing, but he later stopped doing so.

Munck’s film credits include The Rainbow Tribe, All About Steve, Four Christmases, and Bad Teacher.