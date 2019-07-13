Alex Guzman ‘death’ story is just a hoax: Blesiv hasn’t died and is alive and well

Alex Guzman (aka Blesiv), the teenager from Reno, Nevada, best known for posting lip sync performances of pop, R&B, and hip-hop songs on Tik Tok and YouTube, has been the subject of persistent death hoaxes in recent years.

Multiple fake news reports have been published recently claiming that the teenager died in a car crash. One report claims that he died in a car accident in Reno, Nevada. According to the death hoax, Guzman was involved in an accident and rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Another fake news report claims he was found dead in an alley in New York and investigators determined that he was murdered by his older brother Harry and younger brother Henry, who got drunk and killed him.

A third Alex Guzman death hoax claims he died at 4:30 p.m after his car was involved in a crash while driving home. He was severely injured in the crash and rushed to the hospital but did not survive, according to the fake report.

The multiple death hoaxes and fake news reports in recent years have caused concern for Guzman, as his Twitter posts (see below) show. A rash of Alex Guzman death hoaxes last summer forced him to take to Twitter to calm fears among his fans.

Hi im not dead — alex guzman 🌴 (@blesiv) June 6, 2018

I was so worried — hailey orona (@haileyorona7) June 6, 2018

Is he dead know — Elizabeth (@Elizabe75512958) July 13, 2019

Omg I was about to call the police I thought u were missing — blesiv._mena (@BlesivM) June 6, 2018

He also took to Twitter on July 7, 2019, to comment on the most recent Alex Guzman death hoaxes that have caused concern among his fans.

“The fact that people want to use an individuals death to try to be funny & get likes is actually sickening bro,” he wrote. “GROW THE F**K UP.”

the fact that people want to use an individuals death to try to be funny & get likes is actually sickening bro

GROW THE FUCK UP — alex guzman 🌴 (@blesiv) July 7, 2019

HONESTLY LIKE DO PEOPLE NOT HAVE A FUCKING HEART HOLY SHIT ?? — evelyn (@iIookIikedora) July 7, 2019

The worst part abt it you playin with ppl hearts😢💔 YOU GOT SUM1 WORRYING ABOUT YOU BUT YOU JUST WANT THE LIKES😭 — Lil sk13s (@LSk13s) July 7, 2019

Who is Alex Guzman, aka Blesiv?

Alex Guzman (Blesiv) was born on October 20, 2001, in Reno, Nevada, which makes him 17 years old. He attended Sparks High School in Nevada.

He is a social media star with more than 4 million fans on Tik Tok, where he posts lip syncs to pop, hip hop, R&B and rap songs by artists such as Kodak Black and Boogie Wit da Hoodie. He also has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram. More than 1 million fans subscribe to his Blesiv YouTube account. He is also active on Facebook.

He has an older brother named Harry. He also has a younger brother named Henry.