Trippie Redd was not found dead: Fake rumor sweeps internet

Fake news stories and rumors that rapper Trippie Redd was found dead are sweeping the Internet. However, Trippie Redd, whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV, is not dead and the “news reports” being published on some blogs and “prank” websites should be disregarded.

There are various versions of the fake news stories and Trippie Redd death hoaxes that have sparked rumors and caused alarm among the rapper’s fans. One version claims he was found murdered in his home after his manager who had been calling his phone feared that something might be wrong when Trippie did not answer the call. The fake news story claims that Trippie’s manager went to his house and found him dead in his room.

According to a story published by a fake news website which says it is not a fake news website but a “prank” website, Trippie Redd was found dead in his apartment with gunshot wounds.

Another version of the fake news story claims he was found dead with multiple severe stab wounds in the neck and chest and that police investigators suspected his girlfriend was the killer, but she has fled the country. According to the fake news story, fans are devastated by his passing and thousands will be attending his funeral.

Yet another version of the Trippie Redd death hoax claims he died in a road accident. While going at around 100 mph on a highway in L.A., California, another driver made an illegal turn. Trippie could not stop in time and crashed into the car. And according to the fake news story, he died in the crash while the driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Who is Trippie Redd?

Michael White is an African American rapper born on June 18, 1999, in Canton, Ohio, to Michael Lamar White II and Tonya White. His mom Tonya raised him alone because his dad was in prison at the time he was born. Trippie credits his mom for having aroused his interest in music. His mom used to play songs by artists such as Tupac, Nas, and Beyonce, when he was growing up. He also listened to artists such as KISS, Marilyn Manson, Lil Wayne and T-Pain.

He was inspired by rappers such as Lil Tae (Taevion Williams).

His career as a rapper started in Atlanta after he finished high school. He met Lil Wop in Atlanta and worked with Kodie Shane. Trippie Redd is best known for songs such as Love Scars, Dark Knight Dummo (ft. Travis Scott), and Poles1469 (feat. 6ix9ine).

He released his debut album Life’s a Trip on August 10, 2018. The album debuted at No. 4 on the the Billboard 200 Album Chart.