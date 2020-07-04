The best romantic movies on Netflix (July 2020)

When date night rolls around, Netflix has its subscribers covered when it comes to romantic movies.

The mix of movies is excellent, with a little something for everyone. Those who just want a straight romance have some great options, and those who like some comedy in their love stories will find a lot to love as well.

There are also eclectic movies for those who aren’t that into love stories.

Sign up for our Movie newsletter!

From movies that add in American sports like football to sci-fi and time travel movies, there is a perfect option for any romantic night in front of the TV.

Here is a look at the best romantic movies on Netflix as of July 2020.

Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Released in 2019, Always Be My Maybe was a Netflix original romantic comedy movie starring Ali Wong and Randall Park.

Park and Ali received credit as two of the writers in this story of childhood friends Sasha and Marcus, who grew apart when they had sex.

The movie jumps to 16 years later when Sasha is a famous celebrity chef while Marcus still lives with his dad and plays in an unsigned band that just plays in his neighborhood.

The two then reconnect, and while Marcus likes Sasha, she has just started dating Keanu Reeves — who plays himself.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Released in 2009, He’s Just Not That Into You is a romantic ensemble movie on Netflix with an all-star cast.

Based on the self-help novel by Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo, the movie tells the love stories of nine people, intertwining them into one tale of lost love, heartbreak, and recovery.

In some interesting trivia, the two novel writers also wrote on the staff of Sex and the City. They based the book on an episode of that show where they explain how you can tell if your date is into your or not.

The cast includes Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly, Bradley Cooper, Scarlett Johansson, Justin Long, and more.

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Nicholas Sparks is the king of the depressing romantic drama novel, where almost every book has a significant death destroying a relationship and deals with either the repercussions of the death or the way the couple deals with the upcoming tragedy.

In the adaptation of Sparks’ A Walk to Remember, Mandy Moore plays a teenage girl named Jamie who has leukemia and isn’t recovering despite her treatment. She is dating a boy named Landon and the romantic relationship they held.

The story is inspired by Spark’s sister Danielle, who also battled cancer in her life.

The Kissing Booth (2018)

The Kissing Booth is a Netflix original teen romantic comedy film based on the novel by Beth Reekles.

Released in 2018, The Kissing Booth stars Joey King as Elle, a late-blooming teenager who ends up in a relationship with a bad boy senior named Noah (Jacob Elordi). This puts her lifelong friendship with Noah’s younger brother in danger.

In a pleasant surprise, ’80s teen romance icon Molly Ringwald co-stars.

Critics destroyed the movie, but Netflix subscribers loved it and made it a monster success. A sequel will hit Netflix in July 2020.

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

The romantic movie Definitely, Maybe is a very different kind of romance, as the main story is about a father telling his daughter about how he met her mother.

Ryan Reynolds stars as the dad, Will, and Abigail Breslin stars as his daughter, Maya.

The movie is a fun trip, though, because Will tells her three different love stories from his past and won’t tell her which one is about her mother until the end. The three women are played by Isla Fisher, Elizabeth Banks, and Rachel Weisz.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepless in Seattle is one of the most timeless romantic movies in film history, and if you haven’t seen it, the film is available on Netflix.

It is also the movie that made Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks the IT couple of the ’90s.

Hanks is Sam, an architect whose wife dies of cancer. He and his eight-year-old Jonah start a new life in Seattle, and his son wants his dad to start dating again because he knows he isn’t happy.

Jonah convinces his dad to call in to a radio show and talk about how much he misses his wife, and suddenly thousands of women start writing to him.

When a reporter named Annie hears the story, she suggests they meet on top of the Empire State Building, and the great love story begins.

About Time (2013)

About Time is the most unusual romance film on Netflix, as it is a romantic sci-fi drama.

When he turns 21, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns from his dad that he can time travel, and it is a family ability. While his dad tells him not to use it to get money or fame, Tim decides to use it to find love.

However, as with any time travel story, Tim realizes that things he does in the past can change things, including things he did last time he traveled back in time.

He meets a woman named Mary (Rachel McAdams), and as the two develop a relationship, Tim realizes what is more important in life and relationships.

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Jerry Maguire stars Tom Cruise in one of the few romance movies that have something for everyone.

Cruise is a sports agent named Jerry Maguire, and there are a ton of NFL stars appearing in this movie as he represents a fictional wide receiver named Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr), giving guys a lot to love about the film.

However, at its heart, this is a romantic drama as Jerry falls in love with a single mother who works for him named Dorothy (Renee Zellweger).

The movie picked up five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and Gooding Jr. won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

David O. Russell has directed a lot of iconic indie films over his career, but his most mainstream is arguably his 2012 movie, Silver Linings Playbook.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quick, Bradley Cooper stars as a man with bipolar disorder who gets out of a mental hospital and moves back home with his parents (Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver).

He meets a widow named Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), who has a mental disorder of her own. While both individuals are almost incapable of getting through life, they start to find themselves with each other.

Kate & Leopold (2001)

For anyone looking for a historical love story, Kate & Leopold takes a historical character and brings him to the present day.

Released in 2001, Hugh Jackman stars as a dreamer from 1876 named Leopold, who has a love of science. His great-great-grandson Stuart (Liev Schreiber) builds a time machine that accidentally brings Leopold to the 19th century via travel ahead.

Leopold them meets Kate (Meg Ryan), who is the ex-girlfriend of Stuart. The two fall in love, but with Leopold as a man out of time. The movie won the Golden Globe award for Best Song with “Until…” by Sting.

Dear John (2010)

Another Nicholas Sparks movie on this list is the romantic drama, Dear John.

This is one of the saddest movies on Netflix because, as with all Sparks’ stories, it is about the death of a loved one.

In the movie, Channing Tatum is a U.S. Army Special Forces Staff Sergeant named John Tyree, who is shot in Afghanistan and tells the story of a childhood trip he took.

The movie itself is the story about John and a girl named Savannah (Amanda Seyfried) as they meet in South Carolina and fall in love.

Blue is the Warmest Colour (2013)

Blue is the Warmest Colour is a French romantic drama based on the comic book by Julie Maroh.

While it is based on a comic, this is not a movie about superheroes or aliens and is just a quiet little story about two young women who fall in love.

Adèle is a high school student who feels like an outcast and soon discovers secrets about herself that allows her to become the woman she is meant to be when she meets a gay woman named Emma.

The movie is about their relationship, the ups and downs, and the eventual heartbreak that results.

The Lake House (2006)

The Lake House is another romantic movie on Netflix that isn’t a typical drama film. This is a ghost story at heart.

Sandra Bullock is a doctor named Kate, who was living in a lake house and left to move to Chicago. Before leaving, she put a note in the mailbox, asking whoever rents the house after her to forward her mail.

Keanu Reeves is Alex, an architect who lives in the house and finds the letter in the mailbox. The twist is that this moment happened two years before she left it there.

The two then begin to exchange letters despite living two years apart. However, their attempts to meet in Kate’s present-day brings about tragic discoveries.

Chasing Amy (1997)

Kevin Smith wrote a romantic drama in 1997. This was after his breakout with Clerks and his follow-up Mallrats, which was a movie before its time.

Chasing Amy was not really accepted by Smith fans at the time, but has grown into his best movie to date. It even had a Criterion Collection edition released.

Ben Affleck is a comic book artist who meets and falls in love with a lesbian woman named Amy (Joey Lauren Adams). While it was slow to take, it was critically lauded and won two awards at the 1998 Independent Spirit Awards.

Howard’s End (1992)

For those looking for a prestigious romantic drama, Howard’s End is available on Netflix.

This is a Merchant-Ivory production from 1992, based on the novel by E.M. Forster (A Room with a View).

This is a historical romance taking place in turn-of-the-century England and is a love story between widower Henry Wilcox (Anthony Hopkins) and Margaret Schlegel (Emma Thompson).

Howard’s End picked up nine Oscar nominations, winning three, including Best Actress for Emma Thompson.