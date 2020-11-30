Mama Ortiz joined the Grey’s Anatomy cast this season and it led to a lot of viewers asking where they know her from.

The character’s real name is Alma Ortiz, but due to Dr. Thomas Koracick (Greg Germann) being horrible with names, she came up with a nickname for herself.

Earlier in her debut episode, it was revealed that there are two new interns with the last name Ortiz, leading to a joke by Koracick about one becoming Big O and the other one becoming Little O.

The two women opted to come up with their own nicknames, as they are a mother and daughter who matched up with the same program at the hospital. The daughter is Sara Ortiz, played by actress Melissa DuPrey.

The duo first appeared on Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 3. The episode was called My Happy Ending and finished with a big reunion between Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

Who plays intern Alma Mama Ortiz on Grey’s Anatomy cast?

Mama Ortiz is played by actress Lisa Vidal and there are several reasons that the actress seems so familiar. Long-time television viewers may have just been thrown off by the face mask that she had to wear for the entire episode.

Vidal played Dr. Sara Morales on Third Watch, Sandy Lopez on ER, and, most notably, Inspector Magdalena “Magda” Ramirez on The Division.

She also appeared on the short-lived drama The Event as Christina Martinez.

Recently, Vidal has played Kara Lynch on Being Mary Jane and Mari Garcia on The Baker and the Beauty.

Now, Vidal plays an intern on Grey’s Anatomy who has already made a name for herself. The character of Mama Ortiz had a really important scene toward the end of Season 17, Episode 3 where she showed how she could handle herself and deal with an understaffed hospital during a crisis. She earned the respect of Koracick – which isn’t easy to do.

Hopefully, we get to see much more of Mama Ortiz (and Lisa Vidal) in the near future.

Just for fun – here’s some pure joy to lighten up your timeline! A #GreysAnatomy outtake I captured on my phone. That’s ⁦@msdebbieallen⁩ directing from a microphone and ⁦@TheRealKMcKidd⁩ reacting — posted with the blessing of ⁦@PatrickDempsey⁩ Enjoy!! 💓 pic.twitter.com/CgDOnxPLxf — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) November 25, 2020

Grey’s Anatomy threatens to kill off Meredith Grey

The preview for the next episode of the show makes it look like the health of Meredith Grey takes a turn for the worse. It won’t be the first time that the writers have threatened to kill off the main character, but we have reasons to worry this time.

During a recent interview that actress Ellen Pompeo gave about the show, she hinted that Season 17 could possibly be the final one for Grey’s Anatomy. We hope it’s not.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.