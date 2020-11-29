Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 4 preview: Meredith’s life at risk

After a week off, Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 4 will air on ABC this week.

The preview for the new episode hints at Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) being on the cusp of dying, but it’s also familiar territory for the main character of the medical drama.

Still, with rumors that this could be the final season of Grey’s Anatomy, some fans are worried that Meredith might get killed off as a way to bring an end to the show.

The season has already been filled with surprises, led by the return of Patrick Dempsey in the role of Derek Shepherd. The meeting between Meredith and Derek on the beach was huge. But someone else is going to show up on the beach in the next episode.

A humorous moment also took place on social media, with a familiar face talking about how not everyone was pleased with the Meredith and Derek reunion.

What has not been humorous is that Meredith is really sick, leading to someone new being given her power of attorney just in case she doesn’t make it. That scene is shared below for a quick refresher.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 4

The December 3 episode of Grey’s Anatomy is called You’ll Never Walk Alone and ABC has revealed a partial synopsis of what is going to take place.

The synopsis for Grey’s Anatomy S17, E4 reads as follows:

“Owen faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined; Koracick begins to go stir crazy; Maggie gets a not so subtle glimpse into Winston’s background.”

It does not go unnoticed that Meredith isn’t even mentioned in the synopsis for the next episode. The writers and producers are working very hard to keep her storyline under wraps and to keep the public from learning about who that secret guest star is going to be on Episode 4.

The Grey’s Anatomy preview doesn’t hide much, though, as the narrator speaks about how close to death the character really is on the show. The full preview from ABC is shared below.

Okay but who else is on the beach?!? Watch #GreysAnatomy Thursday, Dec 3 at 9|8c to find out. pic.twitter.com/xgnmb2Nyg7 — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) November 25, 2020

So… who’s on that beach? We will all have to tune in and find out together on Thursday night. The good news is that we won’t be abandoned with a cliffhanger and a long winter hiatus (yet), because following the December 3 episode, there is also a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy on December 10.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.