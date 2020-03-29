Who plays Agent Roundtree on NCIS: Los Angeles? Caleb Castille guest stars

Agent Roundtree is on NCIS: Los Angeles again this evening and he gets to partner up with LAPD Detective Marty Deeks.

This is the second episode that FBI Special Agent Devin Rountree has appeared as a member of the NCIS: L.A. cast and it underscores how Special Agent Sam Hanna (played by LL Cool J) is trying to get young blood on the team.

Well, by the looks of things, this is going to be a rough day on the job for Roundtree, especially based on the episode synopsis that CBS revealed.

It states that Sam “must also try to save Agent Rountree (Caleb Castille), a new agent who’s having an unexpectedly adventurous first day on the job when he accidentally triggers a bomb.” Oops.

Who plays Agent Roundtree on NCIS: Los Angeles?

Actor Caleb Castille guest stars on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11, Episode 19. It is called “Fortune Favors the Brave” and it will debut on Sunday, March 29.

He is a bright young face at headquarters and he is definitely going to have to earn his stripes when things don’t go according to plan during an investigation.

Quarantine & Chill with the @NCISLA team this Sunday !! You don’t want to miss this episode!! https://t.co/lPWaokNthd — YoungWorldChanger (@CalebCastille) March 18, 2020

Castille has been making a lot of appearances on television lately, including for CBS All Access and for Hulu.

He has played Ron Garland on Tell Me a Story, Darryl “Chino” Hill on Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and Evin Watson on In the Vault.

Castille has also appeared on episodes of 9-1-1, The Rookie, and The Third Act. Now, he gets to co-star on an important episode of NCIS: L.A. that has several very important subplots.

NCIS: Los Angeles important developments

During the March 29 episode, there is also a storyline of importance that involves Intelligence Analyst Nell Jones (played by Renée Felice Smith). A sneak peek for the episode suggests she might be leaving the show.

Also, there are only a few episodes left in Season 11. The entire NCIS franchise has had to halt production due to the current health scare taking place around the world. It means they won’t finish producing the final episodes of the season.

The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale is going to come up abruptly, so it’s not too early to start preparing for possible cliffhangers that won’t have resolution until sometime in the fall. And then, we can all start hoping that CBS renews NCIS: L.A. for Season 12.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.