Who is Jack Daniels on SEAL Team? Martial arts expert Saad Siddiqui plays Afghan ally to Bravo Team

Actor Saad Siddiqui played Jack Daniels on last night’s episode of SEAL Team, titled Drawdown (Season 3, Episode 17).

Bravo Team members are on a three-month deployment in Afghanistan amid peace negotiations with the Taliban. They meet Saad Siddiqui’s character, Jack Daniels, at Camp Larkin.

Daniels is an Afghan fighter who is friends with Jason (David Boreanaz). They are happy to see each other again, and Jason is surprised to see Daniels is still wearing the watch he gave him the last time they saw each other.

Later in the show, Bravo Team is sent on a mission to contact the Taliban as part of peace negotiations. The set out in a small convoy of trucks with Afghan guides. Midway through the journey, the guides stop, and the team receives an alert about enemy activity in the vicinity. They fear an ambush.

A standoff ensues between Bravo Team members and the Afghan guides. A bloody shootout is averted when Jason tells the men to lower their weapons.

They continue the journey and finally arrive at their destination, an abandoned settlement with old and derelict buildings.

The Taliban representatives aren’t there. While searching through a building, they find a pair of severed hands on a table. Jason recognizes the watch on the wrist of a severed hand and realizes that they are Jack Daniels’ hands.

Daniels was helping to broker peace with the Taliban, but they apparently executed him.

Who is Saad Siddiqui?

Saad Siddiqui was born on April 24, 1983, in Hyderabad, Sind, Pakistan, but lived in other parts of the country while growing up. These included South Asia, New York, and Baltimore, Maryland. His family moved to New York when he was eight years old, and later to Maryland.

His father died when he was 12 years old.

He attended Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Toronto with a degree in Political Science.

He decided to pursue a career in acting after his father died and trained at the Professional Actors Lab under top acting coaches, such as David Rotenberg.

He also began training in the martial arts. He holds a 4th degree Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do. He is also proficient in other martial arts disciplines, including Kung Fu, Hapkido, Jiu-Jitsu, and boxing.

Siddiqui is a three-time Maryland State Tae Kwon Do champion. He won a silver medal at the Junior Olympics and participated twice in the World Championships.

He has appeared in various roles in several TV shows, including The Handmaid’s Tale, October Faction, Coroner, and The Hardy Boys.

Saad Siddiqui is multilingual and also a stuntman who performs his own stunts in action and fight scenes.

He is passionate about humanitarian work and volunteers to work with various organizations. He once hiked through the Himalayas to raise funds for Nepalese orphans.

