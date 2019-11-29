David Boreanaz wears a #GLORIA shirt on SEAL Team and St Louis Blues fans are loving it

On last night’s episode of SEAL Team, actor David Boreanaz, who plays Jason Hayes, the leader of the Navy SEAL team Bravo, wore a St. Louis Blues #GLORIA shirt, and fans of the ice hockey team were beside themselves with excitement about it.

#GLORIA is a reference to Laura Branigan’s song, Gloria, from her 1982 debut studio album, titled Branigan. Branigan’s Gloria was the English version of the Italian singer Umberto Tozzi’s love song released in 1979.

Branigan’s Gloria became the Blues’ postgame victory song. The song inspired the fanbase’s rallying cry, “Play Gloria!” during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Excited St. Louis Blues fans took to social media to give a shout out to David Boreanaz and SEAL Team after they saw the actor wearing the #GLORIA shirt on last night’s episode of the show.

@David_Boreanaz Nice seeing you wearing a St Louis Blues tshirt on Seal Team. #Gloria — Clint Spencer (@ClintSpencer1) November 28, 2019

Hey!!! I thought my eyes didn't deceive me! @David_Boreanaz was wearing a @StLouisBlues #Gloria shirt on SEAL Team tonight!! Sweet! Thank you, Mr. Boreanaz! That's awesome. Knowing you're a Flyers fan, that's pretty cool.#stlblues https://t.co/81IXHLKtu2 — ~Sarah~ (@SarSings27) November 28, 2019

@David_Boreanaz loved the #Gloria shirt on Seal Team tonight! Have you been to Jacks NYB? Good luck to all your Philadelphia teams! @StLouisBlues — Mike Angle (@AngleMike) November 28, 2019

@KMOV hey did anyone see the #gloria shirt on Seal Team last night? — Milo anderson (@Milo101) November 28, 2019

Besides the excitement over Jason Hayes wearing a #GLORIA shirt, SEAL Team fans also took to Twitter last night to rave about Boreanaz’s brilliant performance in the closing scenes of the show.

@SEALTeamCBS great job tonight SEAL Team. Wonderful performance by @david_boreanaz and @bigEswallz — Nolan Chad Blount (@Chad_Blount) November 28, 2019

The episode saw Natalie take Jason back home after surgery. He walked into his house on crutches and hobbled to his bed, groaning with pain as he lowered himself down. Natalie went to Jason’s kitchen to get him a glass of water.

When she was leaving, she told him to call if he needed help. Soon after she left Emma called and asked for her records, saying she needed them immediately. Jason was still in pain but he grabbed a crutch and made his way painfully to the storage locker. When he got there, he began looking for Emma’s records, but while looking, he stumbled on a box containing Alana’s things, and while looking at them he had a panic attack.

Natalie called him at that moment and asked if he was OK. He was emotionally overwhelmed. Tears streamed down his face and he wept. Natalie came to him and took him back to the house. She was mad at him and asked him why he did not call for help.

She said that his training left out the most important thing: How to ask for help.

In the closing scene, he was shown seeing a therapist. He was overwhelmed and gave full vent to his bottled-up feelings, talking about his fears about his future.

“All the good things from my past are gone, and the future just looks empty to me. It’s Like I’m…dead inside. When I look to the future, I don’t see anything. It all just looks so empty to me. Feels like my past is haunting me. I don’t know how to stop it.”

“I need help…can you help me?”

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

SEAL Team airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.