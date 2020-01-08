SEAL Team 2020 return date: When does show come back for Season 3, Episode 11?

SEAL Team went on a winter break after the Season 3 Fall Finale (Episode 10), titled Unbecoming an Officer, aired on Wednesday, December 11. The episode followed Jason leading the Bravo Team on a mission for the first time after recovering from surgery.

The team ran into trouble during the mission to capture a Russian arms dealer Yevgenny Kostarov (Bogdan Yasinski). A bomb explosion ripped through the building where they were searching for Kostarov but fortunately no member of the team was hurt.

They were trapped in the building after the explosion, but they later escaped and returned in time from the mission to speak in defense of Ensign Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) who was facing disciplinary action for a violation.

The men were able to convince the military panel to drop the charges against Davis.

The episode also ended in a good note for couples Clay and Rebecca, and Jason and Natalie. Fans are now looking forward to the return of the military drama after the winter break.

If you’ve been wondering when SEAL Team will return for Season 3, Episode 11, here is what you need to know.

When does SEAL Team return for Season 3 Episode 11?

SEAL Team will return after a long hiatus for Season 3, Episode 11, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 9/8c.

Criminal Minds will temporarily occupy SEAL Team’s 9:00 p.m. E.T. time-slot in January.

The long hiatus has caused fans to express concerns about the future of the show on CBS. Some viewers are worrying that the network could be canceling the show due to declining ratings.

SEAL Team Season 2 averaged a 0.76 rating in the key 18-49 demo and 5.027 million viewers (Live + Same Day), compared with Season 1 which averaged 1.01 in the 18-49 demographic and 6.660 million viewers.

In the 2018-2019 season, SEAL Team’s rating was low compared with other scripted shows that were renewed for another season. The show was outranked in ratings by SWAT, Blue Bloods, and FBI.

SEAL Team Season 3 ratings so far indicate a further decline, with the show currently averaging 0.68 and only 4.964 million viewers. However, there are no indications yet that it is being canceled.

SEAL Team returns on Wednesday, February 26 at 9/8c on CBS.