Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter and Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo at Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire aired an intense episode on Wednesday night, but now the drama is going on another winter hiatus before returning with new content.

The latest episode of Chicago Fire dealt with a lot of Jason Pelham drama for Firehouse 51, the CFD gala, and an incident with an escalator that may have made a few viewers cringe at the thought.

Unfortunately, that episode is going to have to hold people for a while, because we aren’t going to get any new content for the next month.

On the One Chicago Winter 2022 episode schedule, the trio of shows is taking a break until after the Winter Olympics have been completed. That’s going to seem like a long break, especially after the shows just took a hiatus over the holidays as well.

When is Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 13 airing on NBC?

The next new episode of Chicago Fire debuts on Wednesday, February 23. That will be a full night of new episodes for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., but it is going to seem like a really long wait before the new content arrives.

The additional bad news is that NBC isn’t airing the promos for those new episodes yet. There were quick snippets of information shared on television about the long hiatus that is coming up, but the three shows used prior episode clips in order to promote the show.

Chicago Fire rumors about Season 10

Looking toward how Chicago Fire Season 10 will wrap up, it has long been assumed that a Stellaride wedding could end up being the focal point of the show in the final few episodes of Spring 2022. That might still be on tap, even with the relationship hiccups that Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd have gone through this season.

Along with those Stellaride wedding rumors, is the idea that Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) could return to the Chicago Fire cast for an episode or two. Casey is someone who has to be in the wedding party for Severide, so it would be the perfect opportunity to bring him back for an episode or two.

Actor Jesse Spencer has not ruled out returning to the Chicago Fire cast and the writers kept everything wide open for him to pick up right where he left off. Currently, his character (Casey) is taking care of the sons of a fallen firefighter over in Portland. He is still a very active character in the One Chicago world, so it would be pretty seamless to have him appear again on a future Chicago Fire Season 10 episode.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.