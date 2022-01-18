Chicago Fire images give a look at the final new episode before long hiatus

Hanako Greensmith as Violet and Kara Kilmer as Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire S10, E12. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 12 airs on Wednesday night, and it will be the last new episode that fans get to watch for a while.

Another winter hiatus begins after the January 19 episode, with a lot of Winter Olympics coverage coming up for NBC.

The good news is that this new episode looks like a good one, with a big call that Firehouse 51 has to respond to and some drama within the Chicago Fire Department as Jason Pelham’s job is put on the line.

For Chicago Fire fans wanting to look ahead, here is the full One Chicago schedule for Winter 2022.

A look at Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 12

According to the synopsis for the new episode called Show of Force, “Boden, Kidd, and Severide work together to protect one of their own. At the Fire Academy, Herrmann meets an inspiring young man. Talk of the annual CFD Gala dominates the firehouse.”

In the last episode, it also looked like Jason Pelham was about to get fired, so there could be a lot of fallout coming from that storyline on Wednesday night.

Images from Chicago Fire episode: Show of Force

The first few images shared from this new episode of Chicago Fire indicate that Firehouse 51 will be dealing with an escalator accident. Those can be particularly rough.

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and Christian Stolte as Mouch on the new Chicago Fire episode. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

In the following few images from Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 12, we see the Chicago Fire Department members attending the annual CFD Gala. It appears that there could be some drama involving Boden and possibly some romantic sparks between Violet and Chief Hawkins.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide at the CFD Gala on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Jimmy Nicholas as Chief Hawkins and Hanako Greensmith as Violet at the CFD Gala on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

And finally, we have some fun photos from this upcoming Chicago Fire episode, with the residents of Firehouse 51 simply enjoying their time together during moments meant to lighten the mood for viewers.

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter and Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo at Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Anthony Ferraris as Tony and Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz on Chicago Fire’s Show of Force. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

As a reminder, this new episode of Chicago Fire airs for the first time on Wednesday, January 19, at 9/8c.

Earlier in the night, a mini-crossover between Chicago Fire and Chicago Med will occur during an intense night at the hospital. That might be interesting for Chicago Fire fans who don’t usually tune in for all of the One Chicago dramas.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.