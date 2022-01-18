Chicago Fire images give a look at the final new episode before long hiatus

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 12 airs on Wednesday night, and it will be the last new episode that fans get to watch for a while.
Another winter hiatus begins after the January 19 episode, with a lot of Winter Olympics coverage coming up for NBC.
The good news is that this new episode looks like a good one, with a big call that Firehouse 51 has to respond to and some drama within the Chicago Fire Department as Jason Pelham’s job is put on the line.
For Chicago Fire fans wanting to look ahead, here is the full One Chicago schedule for Winter 2022.
A look at Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 12
According to the synopsis for the new episode called Show of Force, “Boden, Kidd, and Severide work together to protect one of their own. At the Fire Academy, Herrmann meets an inspiring young man. Talk of the annual CFD Gala dominates the firehouse.”
In the last episode, it also looked like Jason Pelham was about to get fired, so there could be a lot of fallout coming from that storyline on Wednesday night.
Images from Chicago Fire episode: Show of Force
The first few images shared from this new episode of Chicago Fire indicate that Firehouse 51 will be dealing with an escalator accident. Those can be particularly rough.
In the following few images from Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 12, we see the Chicago Fire Department members attending the annual CFD Gala. It appears that there could be some drama involving Boden and possibly some romantic sparks between Violet and Chief Hawkins.
And finally, we have some fun photos from this upcoming Chicago Fire episode, with the residents of Firehouse 51 simply enjoying their time together during moments meant to lighten the mood for viewers.
As a reminder, this new episode of Chicago Fire airs for the first time on Wednesday, January 19, at 9/8c.
Earlier in the night, a mini-crossover between Chicago Fire and Chicago Med will occur during an intense night at the hospital. That might be interesting for Chicago Fire fans who don’t usually tune in for all of the One Chicago dramas.
Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.