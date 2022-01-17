Chicago Fire new episode: Boden puts himself in the line of fire

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide at the CFD Gala on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire continues its storyline about Jason Pelham during a new episode on Wednesday night.

This new episode of Chicago Fire is called Show of Force, and that seems to describe what the leadership at Station 51 is going to present in defense of its lieutenant.

On the last episode of the show, Firehouse 51 was out on a call that involved downed power lines. When a neighboring company helped on the call, a woman from that house got electrocuted. She then said that Pelham ordered her to deal with a downed line.

Pelham did everything right at the scene, Kelly Severide agreed with Pelham’s calls, and even Stella Kidd felt that the woman making the claim was acting suspiciously. Chief Boden decided to investigate the situation more, and there seems to be something fishy going on.

Now, the TV promo for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 12 heavily indicates that Boden isn’t done sticking up for Pelham.

Chicago Fire TV promo for January 19 episode

Here is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for the new episode of Chicago Fire. The episode will debut on Wednesday, January 19 at 9/8c.

Full Chicago Fire episode synopsis for Show of Force

“Boden, Kidd and Severide work together to protect one of their own. At the Fire Academy, Herrmann meets an inspiring young man. Talk of the annual CFD Gala dominates the firehouse,” reads the NBC synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 12.

There is a lot taking place in the final new episode before the winter hiatus, and that doesn’t even touch upon the dramatic call that Firehouse 51 is forced to respond to on the night.

A look ahead for Chicago Fire and One Chicago Wednesday.

After the January 19 episode of Chicago Fire, there is going to be an extended break without new content. With the 2022 Winter Olympics coming up and NBC providing nearly all of the coverage, it is going to eat up a lot of the primetime hours for the network.

Here is a look at the Winter 2022 schedule for One Chicago, which includes the return date for when new content will finally arrive.

Will we see more of Jason Pelham when Chicago Fire returns for more Season 10 episodes? The showrunners have been keeping that information under wraps, but things don’t look good for him.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.