When Calls the Heart Season 12 premiere date announced and it’s sooner than you think

It’s almost time, Hearties!

Season 12 of When Calls the Heart is on the horizon.

The Erin Krakow-led Hallmark sensation is back for its 12th installment, which will happen in less than two months.

Over the weekend, Erin starred in a Hallmark movie with former WCTH co-star Daniel Lissing.

That’s when the trailer for Season 12 dropped, and the premiere date was shared.

When Calls the Heart is back on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

When will When Calls the Heart return to Hallmark?

When Calls the Heart returns to its regular night and timeslot when the new year begins.

Sunday, January 5, will begin Season 12.

Already, there are high expectations for the installment, including the presence of actress Melissa Gilbert in a two-episode story arc. She will be familiar to fans of Little House on the Prairie.

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) will continue to explore life with Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry). Their relationship was chronicled during Season 11 when the renewal news for Season 12 was revealed.

With the return date less than two months away, Hearties won’t have to wait as long as they may have anticipated.

What will happen in Season 12 of When Calls the Heart?

Elizabeth and Nathan are front and center in the first look preview for Season 12 of When Calls the Heart.

However, we are more intrigued by what Georgie McGill (Melissa Gilbert) will do in Hope Valley.

Bill (Jack Wagner) seemingly has a connection to her, as he is seen with her in the preview. We know it is a small arc within the season, so it likely won’t disturb the peace in Hope Vallet too much.

Meanwhile, Season 11 of WCTH brought high ratings, translating into high expectations for the new installment. With just a blip of a preview for the upcoming season revealed, we anticipate a full trailer drop around Thanksgiving.

Typically, the full trailer drops around six weeks before a premiere on any network, but Hallmark knows precisely what it’s doing with its niche movies and content.

Season 12 will be 12 episodes long, with the season running from January through March.

There is plenty to look forward to, including more insight into where Elizabeth and Nathan are on their journey and what brings Georgie back to Hope Valley and crossing paths with Bill.

Hang on, Hearties! It’s almost time for another escape to Hope Valley.

Season 12 of When Calls the Heart returns on Sunday, January 5, at 9/8c on Hallmark.