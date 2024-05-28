When Calls the Heart actress in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a terrifying fall

The When Calls the Heart cast and crew are a tight-knit group.

They support each other’s endeavors and stick together when one of their own is in need.

And now, one of the actors from the popular Hallmark series is in need.

Mamie Laverock is currently fighting for her life in critical condition in a hospital while hooked up to a ventilator.

She is currently in Vancouver and was undergoing treatment after sustaining a medical emergency earlier this month.

A few of Mamie’s co-stars have joined forces and have been spreading the word about her current situation, as her family needs help during this difficult time.

What happened to When Calls the Heart’s Mamie Laverock?

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Mamie Laverock’s family. It was initially put together earlier this month when the actress suffered a medical crisis, and her mother helped her get to the hospital.

Mamie was in Winnipeg when her mother reached her and got life-saving treatment on May 11. From there, she was transferred to Vancouver, where she remains now.

Details about the treatment Mamie was receiving weren’t made available, but she was receiving intense treatment while at the hospital in Vancouver.

She was taken out of a secured unit and onto the balcony walkway, where she fell five stories to the ground below.

The terrifying incident happened on May 26, just two weeks into her treatment.

The When Calls the Heart actress remains in critical condition and on life support after sustaining severe injuries in the five-story fall.

When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow and Johannah Newmarch step up

Upon hearing the news about Mamie Laverock, her When Calls the Heart co-stars stepped up to help the family and spread the word about what happened to her.

Erin Krakow reached out to her Instagram followers and shared a post, writing, “💔 I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio.”

The comments were limited, likely to keep unkind comments from being shared.

Johannah Newmarch, who plays Mamie’s mother on When Calls the Heart, also reached out to her followers. She used X (formerly Twitter) to share her message.

She wrote, “I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this [prayer hands] [heart emoji].”

I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this 🙏♥️ #hearties



Fundraiser by Rob and Nicole Compton : Help Us Support Mamie https://t.co/x0ouZ856cE — Johannah Newmarch (@JoNewmarch) May 28, 2024

There has been no further information about Mamie’s condition, but the fundraiser continues to get donations.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.