When Calls the Heart renewed for Season 12

Elizabeth’s story isn’t ending soon.

When Calls the Heart has been renewed by Hallmark for Season 12.

The decision comes just weeks into When Calls the Heart Season 11, which has staged a return to form for the series that alienated most of its fan base due to romantic storylines with little resolution.

The series appears to be taking the criticism on board, and the first batch of episodes of the most recent season have been far more entertaining than all of When Calls the Heart Season 10.

While a renewal was expected, it’s hard to predict what will happen to long-running shows because of the increased production costs that need to be considered.

But Hallmark seems still happy with When Calls the Heart’s performance, or we wouldn’t be reporting the good news that the show will return next year.

How many episodes have been ordered for When Calls the Heart Season 12?

The cabler has revealed that the romantic drama has reached 4.7 million viewers total viewers for its first four episodes of the season and has been the most-watched entertainment program on cable with women 18+ for those initial episodes.

The cabler has confirmed that 12 new episodes have been ordered, and production will get underway in July, likely meaning there won’t be too much of a hiatus between seasons.

“I am overjoyed that ‘When Calls the Heart’ is coming back for a 12th season,” says star and executive producer Erin Krakow.

“Our fantastic writers, cast, and crew couldn’t be more excited to begin filming this next season! We are proud to tell stories that warm hearts in homes around the world and so grateful to Hallmark for being such champions of that positivity.”

“Having the Hearties’ support over the past decade has been a true testament to what this show is all about: community and love. We cannot wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store,” the actress and EP added.

When Calls the Heart remains a success story

Despite the failure of Ride, which was canceled after one season, The Way Home was a resounding success story in its second season and has already been renewed for Season 3.

Not too long ago, it seemed that Hallmark was getting out of the ongoing scripted series business, but When Calls the Heart and The Way Home highlight the importance of scripted series with unique storylines.

If the story is good, fans will show up to watch.

It’s hard to believe there haven’t been more shows set in the When Calls the Heart universe because the numbers remain strong a decade into its run.

When Hope Calls was decent, but it seems like Hallmark and even GAC Family are not interested in revisiting the spinoff.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 8/7c on Hallmark. Stream full episodes on Peacock.