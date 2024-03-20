The Way Home: Will it return for Season 3 at Hallmark?

The book will not be closing on the Landrys any time soon.

Hallmark has officially picked up another season of The Way Home, keeping the hit time travel drama alive for another year.

The critically acclaimed drama is airing its second season on the network, and we’ve been getting twists and turns weekly.

The mystery surrounding Jacob’s disappearance has intensified as three generations of the Landrys try to piece together a centuries-old mystery.

“Once again, our cast, writers and entire crew have used their impressive talents to create a story that is just as compelling and addictive as the first season,” began Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President Programming, Hallmark Media.

“We’re grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can’t wait for them to see what – and when – is ahead for season 3.”

The Way Home has been a big success for Hallmark

“Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed continue to blow us away with the cleverly crafted story they’ve created and careful thought they put into every single detail,” said Kelly Garrett, Vice President of Development Hallmark Media.

“While some questions will be answered by the end of this season the Landrys’ journey is far from over and there’s much more to tell.”

The Way Home stars Andie MacDowell (Cedar Cove), Chyler Leigh (Supergirl, Grey’s Anatomy), Evan Williams (Blonde, Versailles), and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Unicorn Academy, Slasher).

The Way Home Season 2 debuted in January and has been red-hot in the ratings ever since, becoming the most-watched program overall on entertainment cable among Households, Total Viewers, and Women and Persons 18+, according to Hallmark.

The series has also been streaming on Peacock this season, but details about the numbers on the NBCUniversal platform have not been revealed.

The biggest storyline so far this season has involved Kat traveling back in time to 1814, the farthest back she’s traveled, to find her brother and bring him back to the present.

Will Kat be able to reunite with her family?

However, her mission has proven to be taxing both mentally and physically as she’s been accused of various crimes throughout her journey.

She’s also learned shocking details about those closest to her, including Elliot, who dropped some wild bombshells in a recent episode.

Meanwhile, Alice is also taking full advantage of the lake’s time-travel properties as she embarks on her own mission to learn more about her younger years.

With a skewed perception of how things were all those years ago, she’s forced to entertain the possibility that she was never really told the truth about her past.

With two more episodes this season, there will probably be plenty of big moments to get us waiting with bated breath until The Way Home Season 3 premieres on Hallmark in 2025.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 is coming up

Once the series is over for the season, we have When Calls the Heart Season 11 coming up next month.

The show has been off the air for quite a while, and now that we know Elizabeth is back together with her ex-boyfriend, there will likely be plenty of drama on the horizon.

The Way Home airs Sundays at 8/7c on Hallmark. Stream Seasons 1-2 on Peacock.