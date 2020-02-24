Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Hallmark Channel series, When Calls the Heart, returned to television Sunday night for its seventh season.

During its sixth season, When Calls the Heart lost one of its main characters but gained several new characters and a spin-off series.

As everyone settles back into watching the show and as new viewers tune in, many people want to know when and where does When Calls the Heart take place?

What year does When Calls the Heart take place?

Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart is a period drama, bringing historic charm to modern television. Although the show took place a little over one hundred years ago, it isn’t hard to relate to the characters as they go through their trials of life just as we all do.

At the time that When Calls the Heart was in its first season, Hallmark announced that the show took place in 1910. Now that the show is in its seventh season, it is likely 1917.

In each season, about a year has passed since the end of the previous season. The most notable time-lapse is the year between the end of season five and the beginning of season six.

At the start of season six, the show begins with Elizabeth talking of how different the past year had been.

Of course, season six was a very new season for fans, as Mountie Jack Thornton died at the end of season five, with Elizabeth finding out she was pregnant with their child.

In season six, fans met a young baby Jack while still mourning the loss of beloved Jack Thornton.

Where does When Calls the Heart take place?

When Calls the Heart takes place in a small mining town on the Canadian frontier. Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton grew up in a wealthy family and relocated to Coal Valley to teach the kids in the town.

As the story progresses, the coal mine is shut down for good and the town is renamed Hope Valley.

In Coal Valley, most of the families lived in houses provided by the mining company. Almost all the men in the town work in the mines.

For Hope Valley, the mine is closed. Hope is restored to families who lost husbands and fathers working in the mines.

The set of Hope Valley is the Jamestown Movie Set, a section of MacInnes Farm. The show has helped the farm owners tremendously to keep the farm going and has brought a lot of tourists to the set.

Hope Valley doesn’t just bring hope to its fictional residents, but to the real people who run the set as well.

Fans may not live in a small Canadian coal town in 1917, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t relate to the characters as they encounter new experiences.

After all, with such enjoyable characters and the beautiful setting of Hope Valley, it’s hard not to feel right at home while watching When Calls the Heart.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel.