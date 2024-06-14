Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak explains why he considers himself ‘One sick puppy’

Pat Sajak is admittedly a neat freak.

Pat recently chatted it up with his longtime co-host, Vanna White, following an episode of Wheel of Fortune before his official retirement.

Pat and Vanna’s interaction was captured and posted on Wheel of Fortune’s official Instagram page in a Reel captioned, “Who else can relate?? 🙋🙋.”

The clip opened with Vanna asking Pat, “So, are you a tidy person at home?”

Pat immediately responded, “I am; I am to a fault.”

Vanna seemed shocked, replying, “Are you?!”

Pat Sajak says he’s ‘one sick puppy’

Pat continued, giving Vanna an example of how tidy he truly is when he’s not on set at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

“In the kitchen, if there’s a dish with dirt of any kind on it, I’m cleaning right away. I never go to bed without everything put away. I’m one sick puppy,” Pat joked.

The audience chuckled at Pat’s story, and Vanna told him she didn’t feel he was accurately describing himself.

Vanna White says she’s ‘sick’ like Pat

“No, you’re not,” she told Pat.

“Then I’m the sick one, too,” Vanna declared, crossing both arms to get her point across.

“There you go. And that’s why we get along so well,” Pat teased to Vanna.

Wheel of Fortune viewers who watched the Instagram Reel took to the comments section.

Some of them shared that they, like Pat, don’t go to bed at night with dirty dishes in the kitchen. But others commented on Pat’s tenure with Wheel of Fortune instead.

Wheel of Fortune viewers are going to miss Pat Sajak

Many of Pat’s fans noted how much he will be missed when Season 42 starts this fall.

“Glad for the reruns,” wrote one Instagram user. “Not looking forward to September.”

Wheel fans weigh in. Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/Instagram

Another added, “It is not easy with a hosting change. Pat is the real GOAT of Wheel of Fortune.”

One Wheel of Fortune fan begged Pat to “guest host whenever you can.”

Before Ryan Seacrest takes over as host in September, another Wheel watcher expressed how much they’ll miss seeing Pat and Vanna on TV together.

“I’m really gonna miss them. Best of luck in retirement Pat,” added @sherman_money_c.

Ryan Seacrest will take over this fall

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Pat’s successor, Ryan Seacrest, will take the helm this fall alongside Vanna White.

Wheel watchers have shared mixed feelings about Ryan taking over the position, and he realizes he has some big shoes to fill if he’s going to impress Wheel of Fortune fans.

In April 2024, Ryan spoke with PEOPLE and told the publication, “Do I feel pressure? Sure.”

“People love watching [Pat Sajak]. I want them to keep [loving] watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well,” Ryan added.

“He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job so no one can be him,” the American Idol host stated.