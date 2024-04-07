Ryan Seacrest hopes Wheel of Fortune fans still watch after he replaces Pat Sajak: ‘No one can be him’

When it comes to hosting Wheel of Fortune, Ryan Seacrest knows he has some big shoes to fill.

After Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune, longtime host Pat Sajak, 77, will hang up his hat, and Ryan, 49, will take over the reins beginning with Season 42.

The American Idol host knows he can never replace Pat Sajak, but he hopes Wheel of Fortune viewers will welcome him with open arms.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Ryan opened up about his upcoming hosting gig on weeknight television.

Ryan told the publication, “Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done. He is incredible.”

“He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job, so no one can be him,” Ryan added.

Ryan Seacrest is feeling the pressure to do a ‘great job’ on Wheel of Fortune

As far as feeling pressure to uphold a certain standard that Wheel watchers have become accustomed to, Ryan knows that show fans will be watching him.

“So do I feel pressure? Sure,” Ryan admitted. “People love watching him. I want them to keep love watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well.”

Admittedly, Ryan is nervous about taking over such a legendary role. Still, he has plenty of experience under his belt, too, having hosted American Idol, American Top 40, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and Live with Kelly and Ryan, to name a few gigs of his own.

Ryan is also a longtime fan of Wheel of Fortune, so he is also familiar with the ins and outs of the popular game show.

“I’ve been watching the show all my life, and I’ve been watching it as much as I can as an adult and as a child,” Ryan continued.

Ryan’s new gig means he’ll be working alongside another TV legend, Vanna White, and he is also looking forward to that part of the job.

Ryan noted that Wheel of Fortune “means so much” to viewers and has become a part of their daily lives.

“And for me, it’s a chance to give away cash and prizes and work with the legendary Vanna White,” the New Years Rockin’ Eve host concluded.

Ryan will fill Pat Sajak’s shoes in September 2024

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan was chosen as Pat’s successor shortly after Pat announced his impending retirement last year.

In Pat’s statement on Wheel of Fortune’s Instagram feed, the iconic TV host told Wheel of Fortune viewers, “the time has come.”

Pat called his tenure a “wonderful ride” and promised he’d have more to say in the months following his retirement announcement.

“Many thanks to you all,” he wrote, jokingly adding, “(If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”