Wheel of Fortune viewers question Vanna White’s recent wardrobe choices: ‘Self-conscious about her age?’

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White’s wardrobe is important to her presence.

The 68-year-old game show icon has sported thousands of outfits on stage at Sony Pictures Studios—more than 8,000, to be exact.

Not only that, but she’s only worn an outfit more than once on one occasion, and that was because her stylist made a mistake.

Vanna and her wardrobe team typically opt for long gowns for her on-stage attire.

Since host Ryan Seacrest joined Wheel of Fortune, viewers have noticed her outfit choices have changed.

In a recent Reddit post, one Wheel of Fortune fan talked about changes on Wheel of Fortune since Ryan came on as the host in Season 42.

One such change was Vanna White‘s wardrobe.

“Did Vanna ever wear pants before Ryan took over?” they pondered.

A Reddit post about Wheel of Fortune changes. Pic credit: u/Medical_Butterfly986/Reddit

Wheel Watchers question why Vanna is dressing differently with Ryan Seacrest at the helm

Commenters added their opinions to a Reddit post, with some noticing that Vanna has worn more pantsuits than ever before since working alongside Ryan.

“Vanna has definitely been dressing down lately. Haven’t seen her in an evening gown In a while,” began u/lefindecheri.

Their comment continued, questioning whether Vanna’s age had anything to do with her outfit change-up or if she was dressing to match Ryan on stage.

“I wonder if she’s self-conscious about her age?” they asked. “Of course, Ryan is more casual than Pat. Pat always wore a suit, but Ryan seldom does. Maybe she’s following his lead?”

A second Redditor hypothesized that Vanna follows Ryan’s lead since he prefers “more casual dress.”

“She’s dressing younger, hipper,” added u/commentator3.

A fourth commenter wrote that Vanna had been doing one-shouldered outfits for some time, something the Wheel Watcher wasn’t fond of.

“I am pleasantly surprised when she does wear a gown. I enjoyed her gowns and it’s nice to see them now and then,” they added.

Wheel of Fortune viewers share some thoughts. Pic credit: u/Medical_Butterfly986/Reddit

Vanna tries on a lot of outfits before taking the stage at Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune viewers may not realize the amount of time and effort that go into Vanna’s outfit choices.

Before each taping, her stylist gives her 40 different options. After sampling each outfit, she narrows it down to 12 before she goes on stage.

Vanna admits that she isn’t choosy about her on-stage attire.

As she told TV Insider, “I’ve worn practically everything. I’m not picky.”

She may not be picky about her outfit, but she has some preferences regarding her comfort.

Vanna likes cocktail-length dresses because she’s less likely to trip in them, and her favorite colors are bright pastels.

Vanna prefers outfits that allow her to raise her arms to the top levels of letters on the board, which is an important component of her job.

Of the thousands of dresses Vanna has worn over the years, she knows her favorite: a sleeveless, pale pink, feather-trimmed Johnny Wujek gown she wore in 2016.

“Pink’s my favorite color, and the shape of the dress reminded me of a dress that I had when I had Barbie dolls,” Vanna admitted.