Vanna White reveals the only wardrobe item she wears on repeat and her all-time favorite Wheel of Fortune look

Vanna White has donned thousands upon thousands of ensembles during her Wheel of Fortune career.

The illustrious tile-turner has worn more than 8,000 outfits on stage over the last 40 years—quite a wardrobe feat—and has only repeated one look in her career (something that her stylist realized after the fact).

But when it comes to what she wears on stage, 67-year-old Vanna tells TV Insider, “I’ve worn practically everything. I’m not picky.”

Luckily for Vanna, she isn’t tasked with choosing her outfits alone. She works with a stylist who gives her 40 options before each Wheel of Fortune taping.

After Vanna samples the outfits, it’s narrowed down to 12 before show time.

Vanna takes several factors into consideration before choosing her final showtime look, including style and comfort.

One deal breaker for Vanna, though, is not being able to raise her arms to the top levels of letters on the board.

Vanna White opts for certain-length dresses to avoid an on-stage faux pas

As far as Vanna’s preferences, she’s more concerned with safety than fashion.

She typically opts for cocktail-length dresses, as she says, “because I know I’m not going to trip.”

Vanna also prefers more color in her wardrobe, admitting that she’s a “bright pastel kind of girl.”

Despite wearing many different types of dresses and pantsuits over the years, Vanna does have an ideal dress in mind.

“If I had my choice, it would be a loose-fitting cocktail dress with sleeves,” Vanna shared.

“A lot of my dresses are strapless and require a strapless undergarment, which us ladies know aren’t the most comfortable all the time, especially when you’re moving around,” Vanna explained.

Vanna reveals her favorite Wheel of Fortune ensemble of all time

So, which outfit of the thousands that Vanna has donned is the icon’s favorite of all time? It’s a dress chosen for Vanna by celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek, seen below.

It’s a sleeveless, pale pink, feather-trimmed dress she wore in 2016.

“Pink’s my favorite color,” White admitted, “and the shape of the dress reminded me of a dress that I had when I had Barbie dolls.”

Although Vanna has been provided with a plethora of clothing options over the years, she doesn’t get to keep them. However, she is sometimes allowed to borrow designers’ pieces for charity galas or televised events.

Vanna doesn’t repeat on-stage outfits, but she does repeat her footwear

Despite not repeating any dresses or pantsuits, there is one wardrobe staple that Vanna does re-wear: shoes.

“I can’t tell you how many pairs of shoes I have—all colors and heel heights, sandals, pumps, slingbacks, rhinestones, plain, strappy,” Vanna admitted. “I do repeat the shoes.”