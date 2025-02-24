Wheel of Fortune fans call for Vanna White to ‘retire’ or be ‘replaced’

According to some Wheel of Fortune viewers, it’s time for Vanna White to hang it up.

The 68-year-old hostess has been turning letters on Wheel of Fortune since 1982.

When her longtime sidekick, former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, retired following Season 40, Wheel watchers were uncertain about Vanna White‘s future on the show.

Vanna wasn’t sure whether she would jibe with her new colleague, Ryan Seacrest, either, admitting she was “scared.”

Despite her trepidations, Vanna and Ryan have been working well together and have formed a bond.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Vanna’s job has evolved as technology improved, leaving some Wheel watchers convinced that her job is outmoded and will soon become obsolete.

Regardless of what viewers think, she’s still viewed as a staple on Wheel of Fortune.

However, her critics think she needs to retire.

Vanna’s critics call for her to retire or be replaced

In a recent Wheel of Fortune thread in the Subreddit r/WheelOfFortune, one Redditor asked fellow Wheel watcher to share their “Hot Takes on WOF.”

A WOF thread. Pic credit: u/Amber_Flowers_133/Reddit

Multiple Wheel of Fortune fans expressed their desire for Vanna to hang up her hat in the comments section.

One Redditor’s hot take read, “Vanna needs to retire.”

While another Redditor disagreed in a “hard” way, another shared the sentiment.

“Definitely a hot take, but I thought when pat retired she would too,” they replied.

A third commenter wrote that Vanna should try other things instead of co-hosting Wheel of Fortune

They listed examples, such as a “panel-y talk show or cameo on Hollywood Squares or that other gameshow w/the three on the first row and three on the top row.”

Wheel of Fortune fans weigh in on Vanna White. Pic credit: u/Amber_Flowers_133/Reddit

Redditor u/ElGuaco felt Vanna should be “replaced” or the show should “remove the role altogether.”

“I’m not sure what the appeal is of having a grandmother pretend to turn letters and do a fashion runway for clothes most women her age would never wear,” they griped.

Their rant continued, suggesting Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna. Maggie Sajak is Wheel of Fortune’s current social correspondent.

“It feels like they are half a****g this aspect,” they added.

A Wheel of Fortune fan goes on a rant. Pic credit: u/Amber_Flowers_133/Reddit

Here’s what Vanna said in 2024 about retiring from Wheel of Fortune

While her critics have called for her to quit Wheel of Fortune, Vanna isn’t sure she’s ready to retire.

In an interview with TV Insider last year, Vanna talked about how much longer she would be interested in “sticking around” at Sony Pictures Studios.

“When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire too. But I’m not ready!” Vanna shared.

Vanna’s contract was good for another two years when she did the interview, meaning she’d have time to reconsider her tenure in 2026.

“We’ll see toward the end of those two years how I feel,” Vanna added. “I thank God after all these years that I still love my job.”