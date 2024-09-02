Vanna White had ‘no idea what to expect’ working with Ryan Seacrest: ‘I was very scared’

Following Pat Sajak’s retirement, Vanna White admits she feared she wouldn’t share the same chemistry with her new co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

Pat and Vanna worked alongside each other on Wheel of Fortune for 42 years.

Not only did they share a professional relationship, but they developed a close friendship off-set as well.

In fact, Vanna admitted that she considers Pat part of her family, and they even call themselves Ken and Barbie.

As she put it, “Ken and Barbie go together and always have. Peanut butter and jelly go together. Pat and Vanna go together.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But Vanna is now working alongside another television legend, Ryan Seacrest.

And although the duo seems to get along on set, Vanna admits that she feared they might not.

Vanna admits she didn’t know what to expect working with Ryan

During a recent CBS News Sunday Morning appearance, Vanna spoke with correspondent Luke Burbank about Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune, which debuts later this month.

“I’ve known Ryan for probably 20 years, but in the past couple of months, we’ve done some traveling together for the show, and we got to know each other a little better, too, so I think our chemistry is good,” Vanna revealed.

When asked whether she was nervous about her on-air chemistry before working with Ryan, Vanna confessed she wasn’t sure whether they would hit it off. In fact, she was “scared.”

“I had no idea what to expect when I’m used to one person for so long. I was very scared, but he’s doing a great job,” Vanna said of her co-worker.

Ryan and Vanna look to be chummy on and off-camera

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vanna and Ryan shot down rumors that they were feuding ahead of Season 42.

Taking to Instagram, Vanna posted a photo of herself and Ryan enjoying dinner together.

In her accompanying caption, Vanna wrote, “Friends on and off camera.”

“Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!”

Ryan echoed the sentiment in the comments section, telling his co-host, “Always a treat! Here’s to more fun moments and delicious bites!”

Vanna and Ryan are ready for Season 42 of Wheel of Fortune

Vanna and Ryan have been spending plenty of time together preparing for their first season co-hosting Wheel of Fortune.

Most recently, the pair visited the Santa Monica Pier for a show event featuring the famous Ferris wheel being illuminated with a holographic image of the iconic wheel.

There was one snafu during the event, however. Somehow, Vanna and Ryan got locked inside a movie trailer with Wheel of Fortune’s Social Correspondent, Maggie Sajak, prompting Ryan to put out an “S.O.S.” on Instagram.

It wasn’t long, however, before Vanna used her “magic touch” to figure out the lock and get herself, Ryan, and Maggie out of trouble.

Wheel watchers don’t have long to wait now until they’ll see Vanna and Ryan share the new-and-improved Wheel of Fortune stage together.

Season 42 of the popular weeknight game show premieres on Monday, September 9.